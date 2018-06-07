“Sense8” fans will get the series finale that they campaigned for on Friday, so they’ll want to be among the first to watch it. However, they’ll have to stay up late to see the gang’s final adventure on Netflix.

The “Sense8” finale will be released on Friday, June 8. The air time is different depending on where you live. East coast sensies will have to wait until 3 a.m. EDT. West coasters won’t need quite as much coffee. “Sense8” will release at 12 a.m. PDT. Of course, the Netflix original series can only be watched on Netflix.

“Sense8” follows a group of eight very different humans across the world who suddenly have a psychic link to each other. Over the last two seasons they’ve grown closer, and last season ended with them all finally meeting in person.

Photo: Netflix/Bruno Calvo

Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) was kidnapped by BPO, the mysterious organization hunting sensates. In retaliation, Will (Brian J. Smith) organized a trip to London. The sensates met in the flesh for the first time as they kidnapped Whispers (Terrence Mann) and Jonas (Naveen Andrews). That’s the cliffhanger “Sense8” Season 2 left off on — and then Netflix canceled the show.

There was some serious uproar about the cancellation. Fans knew that there was a five-year plan for the series, and seeing it end without an ounce of closure was upsetting. There was a #BringBackSense8 campaign and several petitions, and within a few weeks, Netflix had some good news. While they wouldn’t renew “Sense8” for Season 3 (which still angers some fans), they would give the show a proper goodbye. A series finale movie was commissioned.

While the movie will have to wrap up the BPO storyline, there will also be some romance. After all “Sense8” is a pretty sexy show. Last season ended with Kala (Tina Desai) still caught in a love triangle with Wolfgang and her husband Rajan (Purab Kohli). Meanwhile, Nomi (Jamie Clayton) and Amanita (Freema Ageyman) are planning a wedding.

The two and a half hour movie will also catch up with Riley (Tuppence Middleton), Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre) and Sun (Donna Bae). Tune in to the “Sense8” finale Friday on Netflix to see what they’re up to.