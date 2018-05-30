Wednesday marked the 1-year anniversary of one of the many celebrity controversies surrounding President Donald Trump. On May 30, 2017, comedian and actress Kathy Griffin appeared in a photograph where she was holding a mask made to look like the bloodied, decapitated head of Trump.

What followed was a whirlwind of outrage directed at Griffin from both Trump supporters and some like-minded, left-of-center Trump opponents. Griffin apologized, then took back the apology and spent two months under federal investigation for supposedly threatening Trump with the photo, which she said was an artistic statement.

Since then, Griffin has seemingly bounced back. She has been steadily working and appearing at Hollywood events. Earlier in May, she opened up about the past year in an extended interview with the Daily Beast, in which Griffin candidly spoke about the backlash to the photo and her new comedy tour.

“Honestly, it’s a miracle I can work again,” Griffin told the Daily Beast.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Griffin, 57, is currently on tour throughout North America. Notably, she will perform at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York City at the end of June. She told the Daily Beast that she was “fortunate” that she had saved money and achieved some level of financial security in the aftermath of the Trump photo scandal.

Griffin has one television credit in 2018, according to IMDB. She appeared as Kellyanne Conway in an episode of Comedy Central’s satirical “The President Show,” so she has not shied away from political humor at the expense of the Trump administration.

When Fox News correspondent Tomi Lahren had a drink thrown on her at a Minneapolis restaurant last week, Griffin became an unlikely source of support. Griffin tweeted that she disagreed with Lahren’s ardent right-wing views, but did not condone the actions taken.

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point.







The first amendment is a beautiful thing - use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

The comedian also claimed she received many death threats on social media in the wake of the Trump photo. The scandal also reportedly resulted in the end of her friendship with longtime CNN host Anderson Cooper.