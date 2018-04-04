They're back and maybe even better than ever! The cast of "Jersey Shore," minus Sammi, is returning to MTV for their big reunion series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." These days though, the cast is a little different from when they first started out.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese have all made big names for themselves in the world since they first arrived in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for their first run of drunken antics in 2009. They have all gone on to have successful careers since their time on the show, as well as legal problems, but they certainly are household names this time around.

While looking at the careers they've all had since the series came to an end in 2012, it's impressive to see what they've all done since, and the net worth they've accumulated as a result. So who has the biggest fortune these days? Check out the list below to see which member of the GTL crew is worth the most money in 2018.

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio: $20 million

Without question, the wealthiest and most successful member of the "Jersey Shore" crew is Pauly D, whose net worth is estimated to be as high as $24 million. Though some of that net worth does come from his time on the original MTV series, where he earned $150,000 an episode in the end, he has had a large amount success as a DJ.

Not only did he sign a Las Vegas Residency in the past as the exclusive DJ for the Moon, Rain and Palms Pool at the Palms Casino Resort, he recently announced a new deal at the Drais Beach Club. He also had his own spin-off series "The Pauly D Project" in 2012, a record deal, and appeared on E!'s "Famously Single" in 2016. It was there he met former Pussycat Doll Aubrey O'Day, though the two split in 2017.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi: $4 million

Snooki has found some success as well since her days on the "Shore," with an estimated net worth of $4 million. Not only did she earn income from her time on the series, but also from her spin-off with co-star JWOWW, which was called "Snooki & JWOWW." Since then, she has also made reality TV appearances on "Dancing With the Stars," and "The New Celebrity Apprentice." The now mom-of-two has also released three books over the years, "A Shore Thing," "Confessions Of A Guidette," and "Gorilla Beach."

In addition, she also made a reported $77,510 on the sale of her custom 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT in 2013.

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley: $3 Million

Post "Shore," Farley not only co-starred with Snooki on their spin-off series but made appearances on a variety of other shows, including "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars," with her now-husband Roger Matthews. In addition, she also has collaborations with Australian Gold and 310 Nutrition.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: $3 Million

The brand-new dad also appeared on "Famously Single," though his relationship with Malika Haqq fizzled out quickly after the show. He also partnered with Xenadrine in 2011, though that partnership also came to an end.

Vinny Guadagnino: $3 Million

Following his success on the show, Guadagnino picked up small acting roles and also ran one season of a talk show "The Show With Vinny," in 2013. He also had a show on The Cooking Channel with his mother, Paola, called "Vinny and Ma Eat America."

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola: $2 Million

After the show's end, Sammi launched not only her own clothing line, Sweetheart Styles, which included activewear, dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, clutches, bracelets, earrings and necklace sets. She also has a podcast, "Just Sayin."

Angelina Pivarnick: $2 Million

Though she left "Shore" after Season 2, Pivarnick has found success. Not only has she made other reality show appearances, but she has also released a few songs.

Deena Nicole Cortese: $1 Million

Cortese has kept things mostly quiet since "Jersey Shore" ended, though she did appear on an episode of "Couple's Therapy" in 2014.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino: $300,000

Once one of the more profitable members of the cast, Sorrentino has found himself in a host of legal trouble due to a tax evasion scandal. He pleaded guilty earlier this year after he and his brother, Marc, were charged both in 2014 and 2017 with multiple counts related to nearly $9 million in income from his time on the show.

He also admitted to concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits in amounts that wouldn't trigger federal reporting requirements.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premieres Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

