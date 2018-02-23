The National Rifle Association (NRA) is losing support from many of its affiliated business following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.

Suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, a previously expelled Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Florida shooting that killed 17 individuals — including 14 students and three faculty members. After the violent attack, Florida shooting survivors alongside fellow students, teachers, parents and activists have rallied against government officials and the NRA to help drive change in creating gun safety laws.

In the last 24 hours, major businesses associated with the NRA have effectively terminated their relationship with the organization. Enterprise, MetLife, Symantec, First National Bank of Omaha, Norton, SimpliSafe, Alamo Rent A Car, Wyndham, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, National Rent A Car, Chubb, Teladoc and Hertz are among a growing list of companies that have cut ties with the NRA.

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

There are, however, a long lineup of companies that continue to preserve its partnerships with the gun advocacy organization. Social media users on Twitter have called for a boycott against the NRA and against some of their remaining partners. In addition to this, many individuals have even contacted supporting businesses to convince them to pull their support.

FedEx

Many Twitter users, including actor Billy Eichner, advocated for others to either call the mailing company or contact FedEx CEO Fredrick W. Smith by email to plead for the company to end its relationship with the NRA. Currently, FedEx offers NRA Business Alliance member an up to 26 percent discount on shipping services through the FedEx Advantage program.

TrueCar

TrueCar has a specialized website for NRA members that details a list of benefits they could receive, including "great savings," according to its website.

Wild Apricot

Through Wild Apricot, all NRA Business Alliance members can receive a 30-day free trial of the company's membership software.

Lockton

Lockton's website boldly reads: "You defend your life with a firearm. Defend your life savings with industry-leading insurance." The insurance company offers a "state of the art" policy crafted to cater to is NRA Carry Guard Members.

Apple, Google, YouTube and Roku

At this time, Apple offers an NRA TV app through Apple TV. Google also offers NRA TV through Google's Chromecast, whereas Roku and YouTube will offer the same app through its service.

Starkey Hearing Technologies

This hearing aid technology company allows NRA members to receive discounted hearing aids and "free consultations.

eHealth

NRA members, through eHealth, are given the opportunity to obtain health insurance plans through the company's exchange program.

ManageUrID

ManageUrId helps to protect individual's personal information, but no discounts or NRA member exclusive offers were specified online.

Allied Van Lines

NRA members can receive discounts through the moving company, but they aren't specified.

LifeLine Screening

LifeLine Screening also has a website curated towards NRA members. Through the health company's service, NRA members can receive "affordable" discounts.

Photo: Getty Images