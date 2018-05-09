A number of royals live in Kensington Palace aside from Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The fab four are neighbors in the palace. In fact, the "Suits" actress reportedly visits the Duchess of Cambridge from time to time.

"I think they are certainly friendly and they are spending more time with each other. You know they're neighbors in Kensington Palace and I know that Meghan enjoys going over to see Kate and the children, and she does enjoy that. I'm told there's always an open invitation for her to be with Kate ever when she wants," Katie Nicholl told InStyle.

However, aside from the four, there are more royals living in the palace. Here's a list of them from Daily Mail.

Apartment 1A: Prince William and Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge occupy the best apartment in Kensington Palace with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their space has 20 rooms and offers a view of Hyde Park.

Nottingham Cottage: Prince Harry and Markle

This has been Prince Harry's home since 2013. Markle joined him in November 2017 following the announcement of their engagement.

Prince Harry and Markle's home is among the smallest space at the palace with only two bedrooms. It's where the royal prince popped the big question to the actress.

Ivy Cottage: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé just moved to the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage in the palace in April. They transferred while Middleton was in labor with Prince Louis.

Apartment 1: The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

This is slightly larger than Prince William and Middleton's home. It includes a large complex of rooms in the main palace building. Apartment 1A and 1 were formerly one set but were divided in the 1950's. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were reportedly vacating the place to make way for Prince Harry and Markle.

Apartment 10: Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent also lives in the main palace with his wife Princess Michael. Their space features five bedrooms and five receptions rooms with one room once being available for rent at $13,537 per month.

Wren House: The Duke and Duchess of Kent

Prince Michael's older brother occupies the Wren House at the grounds of Kensington Palace. The place is reportedly small and is just about the same size as Nottingham and Ivy Cottages with two and three rooms, respectively.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Grover