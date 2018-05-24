Former five-division champion and future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather believes the future of boxing is bright, given the large pool of talent currently competing in the sport.

It was only a few years ago where boxing was considered a dying sport due to the widespread corruption present throughout. In addition, both hardcore and casual fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths after the highly-publicized and lucrative 2015 fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao turned out to be one of the most underwhelming contests in recent times.

Some critics even said the rise of mixed martial arts (MMA), particularly UFC, would soon lead to boxing's demise. However, based on evidence from the last two years, boxing is far from a dying sport.

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has regularly headlined fights in the United Kingdom in front of packed stadiums, Gennady Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez in one of the best boxing contests that generated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys while three-division champion Vasyl Lomachenko is gradually entering the mainstream after emerging as one of the sport's biggest talents.

To further prove boxing's resurgence, MMA fighters are now regularly talking about cross-code fights, the most notable case being Conor McGregor who took on Mayweather last year. UFC president Dana White is also looking to start his own boxing promotion.

While there is still money in boxing, another reason why the sport is blossoming right now is the wide array of talented names currently competing. Mayweather, regarded as arguably the greatest boxer of all time, made his picks of who he rated as among the best.

"In boxing right now, there is a lot of good a-- fighters," Mayweather told FightHype.com. "I mean Shawn Porter, he's rugged and tough. Errol Spence [Jr], he can go, the Charlo brothers [Jermell and Jermall], they can go. The Philadelphia kid, he tough, Danny Garcia, he can go. Of course, Terence Crawford. [Vasyl] Lomachenko, he can fight his a-- off, he can fight, Mikey Garcia, Gervonta Davis," he said, naming names.

"Badou Jack, he's making a lot of noise, Triple G [Gennady Golovkin], Canelo [Alvarez], all these guys can fight their a-- off," Mayweather continued. "I take my hat off to all those guys. Even the guy at welterweight from Florida, Keith Thurman, he can fight. These guys are getting it in. Even the other guy from D.C. who lost to Lomachenko - Gary Russell [Jr], he can fight."

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Mayweather did not forget the heavyweight division either as he ultimately concluded that if each of these fighters in their respective weight classes end up clashing, the sport of boxing would continue to prosper.

"There's a lot of tough fighters, Anthony Joshua, the Bronze Bomber [Deontay Wilder], Big Baby [Jarrell Miller], Devin Haney has a lot of talent too so there's a lot of good fighters out there man," he said. "I would love to see all those fighters and a lot of those fighters are going to be clashing down the line and it's going to be good for the sport of boxing."

But which fight does "Money" think will be the biggest in boxing in the future? Last month, he went with Spence vs. Crawford.