A self-employed landscaper is currently facing five first-degree murder charges, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said.

Bruce McArthur, 66, was arrested Jan. 18 on two first-degree murder charges for his alleged involvements in the deaths of Selim Esen, 44, and Andrew Kinsman, 49. Officials also confirmed Monday that McArthur was apparently suspected to have murdered Majeed Kayhan, 58, Dean Lisowick, 49, and Soroush Marmudi, 50.

At least one of the male victims were said to have associated with Gay Village, a primarily gay neighborhood in Montreal, Québec. However, police Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga claimed the deaths "encompasses more than the gay community," the Washington Post reported.

Investigators suspect that there are more apparent victims yet to be uncovered.

Accused killed Bruce McArthur was barred from Toronto's Gay Village after he assaulted a man with a metal pipe in 2001. https://t.co/DUcMO5PnLl — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) January 24, 2018

"The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this," Idsinga said, according to the Toronto Star. "We do believe there are more...We have no idea how many more there are going to be. He's taken some steps to cover his tracks and we have to uncover these victims and identify these victims."

Kayhan was first reported missing in October 2012 and Mahmudi was confirmed to be missing in August 2015, VICE News reported. Lisowick, however, was never presumed to be missing.

Police recovered the dismembered remains of three individuals, which McArthur hid in the bottom of large planters located in the backyard of a home that he seemingly used for storage, according to WABC-TV. TPS' forensics team, therefore, is working towards uncovering the identities of the discovered bodies.

"It is very possible that they will not be the remains of those five individuals," Meaghan Gray, a spokesperson for TPS, told International Business Times. "It's possible that they'll be the remains of those three individuals or a combination of thereof. At this point, those tests are being done by our center of forensics studies here in Toronto."

"We could have more charges laid against Mr. McArthur. We have a number of properties that we've been investigating in relation to his personal life as well as his professional life," Gray added.

Officials are expected to search 30 properties, which they believe will likely result in more remains being found.

McArthur is now being referred to as an alleged serial killer, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14 for a plea appearance. However, he previously appeared in court Jan. 19 alongside his team of attorneys.

Photo: Twitter