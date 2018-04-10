A radio show host from St. Louis resigned from one of his two broadcast jobs on Monday after a controversial tweet about ramming "a hot poker up David Hogg's ass.”

The radio host identified as Jamie Allman, whose show “Allman in the morning” runs on conservative station KFTK, 97.1 FM, tweeted on March 26 saying: "When we kick their a-- they all like to claim we're drunk. I've been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing."

The tweet was later deleted by him but screenshots of it went viral on the internet, causing quite a stir.

Allman’s tweet was directed at David Hogg, one of the teenage survivors of the Parkland shooting in Florida which took place on Feb. 14. Since the shooting, Hogg has become a vocal advocate for stronger gun laws in the country.

Photo: Getty Images / Saul Loeb

After Allman’s controversial tweet several advertisers started to show their backs to his shows which prompted him to resign, The Kansas City Star, a newspaper based in Kansas City, Missouri, reported.

Reports state there is still no clarity about the current status of his radio show. However, the CEO of the PR firm 5W, speaking as a spokesperson for Sinclair Broadcast Group, that owns the channel, said: “We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been canceled.”

According to his bio in BizJournal.com, Allman's morning show was quite popular as it was the top-rated show during the morning drive time (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. local time).

A former television investigative and political reporter, Allman first started working on the show in the year 2005 and won 15 Emmy Awards and multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards. He was voted the best radio host by the Missouri Broadcasters Association in 2006 and 2008.

In addition to his morning radio show, Allman appeared on a nightly news and commentary segment on KDNL-TV Channel 30, an ABC affiliate owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

A Richmond Heights Democrat and a longtime supporter of stronger gun laws, Rep. Stacey Newman, criticized Allman for his actions and said he crossed a line.

Newman added that she felt she "needed to step up" after first thinking she didn't want to pay any attention to someone "wanting attention."

Newman in an angry Facebook post on Thursday and a series of tweets on Friday, listed all the advertisers associated with Allman’s show and demanded they stop supporting him.

"He has repeatedly attacked Stoneman Douglas high school gun violence survivors and Parkway School District high school students on social media in the most vile manner you can't even imagine," she wrote on Facebook, referencing the Florida district and one in Missouri.

"Jamie Allman has gone after one group of kids in Florida for standing up to the gun lobby and another group of kids in St. Louis for standing up against a 'confederate' school board candidate — teenagers speaking out against hate and who just want to stay alive. We have the screenshots and believe us, they are cruel and obscene. These are our kids, some are my friends. They need us to stand up for them,” she added.

Reports state that since Friday, Ruth's Chris Steak House, The Gellman Team real estate group and PALM Health were some of the groups who said via Twitter that they pulled advertising from Allman’s show.