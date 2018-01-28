Actress Nicole Eggert, 46, known for her notable roles as Jamie Powell on the situation comedy "Charles in Charge" and as Summer Quinn on the television series "Baywatch," accused her former co-star Scott Baio of of digitally penetrating her in his garage when she was a minor, CBS local reported.

On Jan. 22, she tweeted #MeToo in solidarity with the movement. Although she didn’t expound on her post, on Saturday she named her transgressor and accused her co-star Scott Baio of sexually harassing her when she was a teenager. She said, “Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.”

Nicole Eggert, who began her career by playing Candice Bergen's young daughter in the movie Rich and Famous, starred in several prominent shows including "Dennis The Menace in Mayday For Mother," where she also provided voiceover for Dennis’ arch nemesis Margaret in 1980. In the popular sitcom "Who’s The Boss?" starring Tony Danza, Eggert had a recurring role as Marci Fergusson. However, she is most remembered for playing a lifeguard in "Baywatch" in 1992 and her role as Jamie Powell in "Charles in Charge" in 1987.

Scott Baio was the main protagonist in "Charles in Charge," which had a successful run for five years. Eggert accused the actor of sexual misconduct while she was a part of the show from 1987-1990.

Photo: getty

Scott Baio vehemently denied the allegations in a 15-minute Facebook live post. He can be seen along with his wife, who mostly remained behind the scenes unless to timely prompt the actor to disclose information in its “entirety.” Baio said that the allegations made against him were completely untrue. He said he and Eggert were involved in a consensual relationship after the actress turned 18.

Scott argued that he couldn’t have had access to Eggert since they were always monitored/chaperoned by a teacher on the sets of the show.

Photo: getty

"When you have minors on the set, when they are not on the set working, they are in the classroom with the teacher, the teacher brings them to the set, and on the set is their parents, their teachers ..." he said.

Baio argued since she was part of the show from 1987-1990, it was unlikely she was a minor when they were involved to gather.

Scott said prior to the accusations which started circulating around 2012 that they were really good friends who’d co-starred together again in 2007 in his reality show about being single. He said his reputation was damaged due to the accusations.

According to the actor, Eggert was served with two cease and desist letters in November when she first started coming after the actor on Twitter.

"If you have a claim, go to the police. There is a special unit there that handles this kind of stuff," Baio said, adding, "If you have a real claim, you go to the real people, not to social media where people like me get beat up." he added.