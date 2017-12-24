Fans of the royal family gathered around St. Mary Magdalene church near Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate to watch as the royal family made their way for Christmas Eve church service. However, those hoping to see some of the more high profile younger members of the family, including Meghan Markle, were disappointed, as she and several others appeared to skip the service.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Countess Sophie, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne, as well as assorted others, all arrived at the church for the service. However, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Markle, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all not present.

Though all members of the royal family are expected to attend church Christmas Day, it is unclear why Markle was absent for the Christmas Eve service. She was reportedly expected to first head to Sandringham in the afternoon for Christmas traditions.

However, Markle has been dealing with a situation that has left her reportedly "distraught," as her beagle, Guy, has suffered from two broken legs.

According to reports, the dog, whom Markle rescued, suffered the injuries shortly after the move to England, and not long after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November. Since his injuries, they have allegedly gone to Surrey to visit him several times.

The absence from church is not the only notable one of the day from the younger members of the royal family. Princes William and Harry have also traditionally played in an annual football match between the Sandringham estate staff and locals at Castle Rising, but for the second year in a row, the brothers did not turn up at the game.

Despite their all not being present at the church however, they are all expected to still be celebrating the holiday with the rest of the family otherwise. Parts of the traditional celebration are expected to include the family exchanging gifts with one another, as well as a black-tie dinner for Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, the family is all expected to attend church in the morning, sit down to lunch, and later watch the Queen's televised address to the nation.

