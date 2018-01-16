Henry Bolton has decided to end his affair with Jo Marney.

On Monday, Bolton ended his romance with his model girlfriend who was almost three decades his junior. According to the politician, their relationship was "obviously quite incompatible," BBC reported.

Marney, 25, has become a subject of scrutiny following her inappropriate comments about Meghan Markle on texts. She called Prince Harry's fiancée a "negro," "scrubber," and "dumb little 'actress.'"

In addition, Marney also alleged that the "Suits" star's "seed will [sic] taint our royal family." Her statements against the next royal bride did not sit well with Prince Harry and Markle's fans that she received an intense backlash online.

A number questioned Marney's potential as a model and criticized her looks and choice of clothing. In one photo of her with Bolton which she shared on Twitter, a number find her looking older than her 54-year-old then-boyfriend.

Also, many believed that the model does not compare to Markle's look, class and achievements. Thus, questioning her guts to make those nasty remarks against Prince Harry's wife-to-be. Due to the netizens' anger and disappointment, they also called Bolton to step down from his position.

While Bolton has decided to end his short romance with Marney, he stressed that he has no plans to quit from his role in UKIP. However, the organization's chairman said that it "remains to be seen" if Bolton will stay as the party leader

Meanwhile, Marney already issued an apology concerning her statements about Markle on texts. According to her, she did not mean to offend anyone with her texts and recognized that she disappointed a number of people due to her comments about Markle.

"I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused," Marney said.

"I have disappointed them all and let myself down. I cannot sufficiently express my regret and sadness at having done so," the model added.

In related news, according to Bolton's wife, Tatiana Smurova-Bolton, she was blindsided about the politician's affair with Marney. She denied that they have already broken up months ago.

"What kind of person runs away to sleep with another woman, leaving their two small children over Christmas? I'm still breastfeeding his child for goodness sake," Smurova-Bolton told Sunday Mirror. "I feel as though I've been thrown in a cold ocean and I'm just trying to stay on the surface."

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Cardy