Meghan Markle has nothing but good thoughts about love, marriage and family.

In a few months, the "Suits" actress will officially be joining the royal family. Here's a flashback about her past interviews where she opened up about family, marriage and love.

Family

According to Markle, she was just two when her mom and dad split up. However, she never saw them fight and they were always like a family.

"We would still take vacations together. My dad would come on Sundays to drop me off, and we'd watch Jeopardy! eating dinner on TV trays, the three of us ... We were still so close-knit," Markle said (via Elite Daily).

Markle also appreciates Prince Harry's effort to include Princess Diana in their relationship. She was pleased that the late Princess of Wales' stones are part of her engagement ring.

"I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana's stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us ... It's incredibly special to be able to have this [ring]," the "Suits" star explained.

Love

Meanwhile, when it comes to finding love, Markle believes that one has to follow his heart. According to the future member of the royal family during her interview for "Dater's Handbook," you don't play games when you find the one.

"You have to follow your heart to find your true love and I remember when I was in high school and college, we were still reading 'The Rules,' do you remember that book? This is very much like that," Markle said about finding the one.

"All those different things it would say, like, 'Be a creature unlike any other,' and it's really about playing these games. But at the end of the day, when it comes down to finding the person that you're right for, that's not the person you're going to play games with."

Relationship & Marriage

Markle was previously married to Trevor Engelson. However, their marriage did not last long. They split after two years.

When she started dating the royal prince, the couple maintained a low-profile. They rarely talk about their affair, but Markle admitted that those private moments with her beau make their romance even more special. She also admitted that she loves a "great love story."

"We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us," Markle told Vanity Fair. "It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

