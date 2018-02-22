Ed Sheeran is shutting down rumors that he is playing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Not only has he not been invited to perform at their reception, but his schedule wouldn’t even allow it.

The “Shape of You” singer recalled how the Meghan and Harry wedding rumors got started. He said he would play the royal affair if they wanted him, and then that response started speculation that he was hinting at an actual offer.

“They said, ‘If you were asked, would you say yes?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’” Sheeran told the BBC at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday. “But journalists, like, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he’s playing it!’”

Fuel was added to the fire when a group of children serenaded Harry and Meghan with a rendition of Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Reports claimed that the couple looked emotional upon hearing the song, and speculation that Sheeran would perform only increased.

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, he pointed out that it would be pretty impossible for him to actually be Meghan and Harry’s wedding performer. “But no one’s looked at my tour dates. I’m in Ireland, I can’t do it,” he pointed out.

Just to further clarify that he is not performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, he added, “I haven’t been asked either.”

Instead, Sheeran will be playing a show in Dublin at Phoenix Park, but tour dates reportedly haven’t stopped other artists from attending the royal wedding. Elton John, who was close to Princess Diana, rescheduled two May concerts in Las Vegas that just happened to be on the weekend of the Meghan and Harry’s nuptials.

While Elton could certainly be a performer, it seems plenty of other celebrities are offering their services too. Sam Smith said he’d love to play the wedding. “I’m obsessed. I want to sing at the wedding. Oh my God I’d love to, it would be a dream,” he told The Sun.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

British artist Stormzy told the Independent that he would provide “a little acoustic for young Harry” on his big day.

American rapper Cardi B told Britain’s Capital XTRA (via Entertainment Weekly) that she would play the wedding for free. “I’ll just do it, ’cause it’s like oh snap!” she said. “Have you performed for a future king?” (Harry will be sixth in the line of succession after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome baby no. 3.)

Of course, the wedding guest list is top secret, so don’t expect any celebrity performers or attendees to be confirmed until the wedding happens.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.