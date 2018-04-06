The real reason why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend last week’s Easter service has finally been revealed.

Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent, recently told “Lorraine” that it’s possible Prince Harry and Markle attended separate parties together. “Harry went to spend the weekend with some of his male friends,” she said (via Express).

Andrews also clarified that the rumors may have also been incorrect. But regardless of whether or not the stag and hen do parties have already happened, Andrews said that she is certain both gatherings won’t be wild.

“The stag party will be a sedate affair. Harry won’t be naked in Vegas. Meghan has encouraged him to grow up, but it’s not just Meghan’s influence – he wanted to,” she said.

Andrews also thinks that Prince Harry’s bachelor party will just be like what Prince William had before he married Kate Middleton in 2011. “William’s stag do was in a private house with just male friends, so Harry may do the same,” she said.

Last month, Vanity Fair revealed that Prince Harry’s stag party will be organized by his good friend, Tom Inskip a.k.a. Skippy. The latter was spotted scouting for possible venues for Prince Harry’s bachelor party.

“Tom is in charge of finding the location. It has to be somewhere they won’t be found and a place they can completely take over. Tom was checking out this fabulous place in Mexico last week and he loved it. It might be a step too far for everyone to go to Mexico and it’s one of the places on the wish list,” a source said.

A friend close to Prince Harry also said that the 33-year-old royal has become tamer ever since he started dating Markle. As such, his stag party won’t be wild.

“Meghan has really calmed her down. He smokes less, although Meghan has yet managed to get him to quit smoking, and he doesn’t drink as much. He’s determined that there will be no repeats of Vegas on this stag do,” his friend said.

Markle’s bachelorette party, on the other hand, is reportedly being organized by Markus Anderson, one of her close friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - Pool