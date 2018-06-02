Fans who are hoping to learn how "Game of Thrones" will end before the last episodes of the hit HBO series airs may not be in luck if they were planning on using leaked script pages to get access to the info.

In an interview with Elite Daily, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who portrays Jaime Lannister on the series, revealed that the show was taking some major steps to prevent the final season from being plagued by the same level of leaks that have surfaced prior to others. While leaked script pages and other means have led to accurate spoilers being revealed before the new seasons of the series airs, HBO is allegedly taking steps to make sure the pages physically can't be leaked this time around.

"They're very, very strict," he said. "It's reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we've shot the scene—and we only have it digitally—and then when you've done the scene, it just vanishes. It's like 'Mission Impossible.' 'This will self-destruct.'"

However, this isn't the first time one of the show's cast members has indicated the extreme security measures that are being taken to keep the final season from being leaked.

Back in 2017, Liam Cunningham, who portrays Ser Davos Seaworth, also discussed how scripts were being kept on lockdown, though he indicated a different approach from executives.

"I've got them all," he said of the Season 8 scripts at the time. "But I can't open them because of all the security, and I can't walk it out."

It was revealed at the time that Cunningham's comments were in reference to the scripts only being digital copies that are only available for viewing at the show's Belfast studios. In order to read them, cast members would be required to get specific authorization to unlock the copies.

Whether either story is true or not, security measures could already have been beaten. Back in December, alleged leaks were made on Reddit, and indicated how the series would come to an end.

Photo: HBO