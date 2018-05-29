Fans are still going to be waiting a little while for the highly-anticipated end of "Game of Thrones," but that doesn't mean it's entirely unpredictable about who will live to see the show finish up its story.

The two wars facing all of the characters still alive on the show will be brutal. With the dead now beyond The Wall and ready to take over, things certainly seem grim for everyone, but even if that war is won, the matter will still need to be decided of who will sit on the Iron Throne. That battle could wind up being even bloodier because the people vying for that coveted seat aren't going to go down without a fight.

Still, some characters will need to make it our alive in the end. Here are our newest projections about which characters will make it to the end—and which ones won't.

HIGHEST ODDS OF SURVIVAL:

Sansa Stark:

Sansa (Sophie Turner) once seemed like a character who was pegged for death, but everything she's been through over the years has made her stronger and more capable than ever of being a strong ruler. She will not only survive what happens, but she will be there to see whatever the New World holds—and she'll do it from a position of power.

Gendry:

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

We didn't get Robert's bastard back in Season 7 just for the sake of him being killed off in Season 8. Gendry (Joe Dempsie) will stick around for the rest of it.

Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel):

The show has certainly killed women who didn't seem as though they deserved to die before, and while they aren't above killing for shock value, it's unlikely they'd waste the limited time they have in six episodes on the unnecessary deaths of two supporting players solely because they can.

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley):

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Again, there wouldn't seem to be a real purpose to killing Sam at this point, especially with what he knows. In addition, he's the only heir to his family home now, even if he doesn’t know it. He'll make it through to the end.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hampstead-Wright):

We previously predicted that Arya might die, but it seems less likely now because she and Sansa seem to have formed a new bond that makes them an unbeatable team. Bran's purpose as the Three-eyed Raven hasn't changed either, so it's unlikely he'll be gone.

FATE COULD GO EITHER WAY:

Tyrion Lannister:

It'd be devastating to see Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) fall now, and it isn't totally likely he would die. If Daenerys takes the Iron Throne in the end, then she'll need her Hand by her side. He's also not quite as likely to be on the front lines in any battle since he isn't the biggest warrior on the show. Still, there have been some predictions out there which give him a likely chance of death, which makes his fate less certain.

Jon Snow:

Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Would Jon Snow (Kit Harington) die twice? He could—even though it would seem shocking considering what fans know about his true identity. Though he and Daenerys both seem like great options to potentially take over the Seven Kingdoms, it seems likely that one of them would need to die. Which one, however, is what remains unknown.

Daenerys Targaryen:

Like Jon, Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) could be up in the air. The two of them are now at the forefront of the battle against the Night King, and like her dragons, she could be vulnerable. Still, a lot was made about her having a potential line of succession if she should take the Iron Throne, so her chances are survival may be a little better than Jon's.

Night King:

Photo: HBO

Either the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) will be defeated and die, or he will win and be the one who rules. Only time will tell.

Bronn (Jerome Flynn), The Hound (Rory McCann), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), Jorah (Iain Glen), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham):

These men, all of whom serve specific roles within their sworn allegiances, could see their deaths in Season 8... but they could also make it the end. Individually, Bronn has the instincts that see him likely ending up on the winning side of things, though his presence in King's Landing, without either Tyrion or Jaime around him, could put him at risk. The Hound seems likely to survive since he cheated death before. Similarly, Jorah and Davos, who were almost taken out by Greyscale and the Battle of Blackwater Bay respectively, seem destined to make it through because of their own pasts. Tormund, whose fate is currently unknown after he was at Eastwatch when Undead Viserion destroyed the Wall, is the only one who seems more likely to die. Even if he survives the attack on the Wall, he's going to be at the front lines of the war, and the most likely casualty. There is still a small glimmer of hope however that he'll make it through, just so he can finally get with Brienne like he wants to.

Theon (Alfie Allen) and Yara (Gemma Whalen) Greyjoy:

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

One of the Greyjoy siblings will survive, while the other won't. Currently, money would be on Theon making it to the end since his situation is less critical. A good redemption story is also going to be hard for the show to resist. However, if he has to fight to save his sister, he could go down a hero as well for redemption, paving the way for her to be the Greyjoy sibling left standing.

WHO DEATH IS COMING FOR:

Cersei and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) Lannister:

Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Cersei and Jaime have both said before in the series that they would leave the world together, just like how they entered it. Though he has since turned on her because of her betrayal to the Northern cause, it seems likely they will reunite once more in death. Cersei's fate seems almost certain at this point, and the show is never known for wasting dialogue, which makes Olenna Tyrell's (Diana Rigg) last sentiments to Jaime all the more potent when it comes to determining his fate.

Euron Greyjoy ( Pilou Asbæk ):

If only one Greyjoy will be left standing, it won't be the crazy evil uncle. Whether he dies because Theon manages to kill him in his quest to save Yara, or someone else kills him during battle, Euron Greyjoy's days are numbered.

Brienne Of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson):

Sadly, these two steadfast and loyal heroes seem likely to meet their deaths. Like other characters, Greyworm will be on the front lines when it comes to the fighting. Whether it's the Night King or Cersei's armies, he's cheated death too many times to be believable now. For Brienne, it's about being a hero for the Stark girls she has sworn to protect. Any threat that faces them, she'll try to intervene. In addition, now that both girls are home in Winterfell, she really doesn't have much purpose anymore, which seems to make her marked for death.

The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and Qyburn (Anton Lesser):

Clegane Bowl will happen, and The Mountain's death at the end of it...well, second death...is almost certain. His brother didn't warn him about his death at the end of the Season 7 finale for no reason.

Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) and Varys (Conleth Hill):

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Other deaths that were obviously foreshadowed in Season 7 were those of the Red Priestess and The Spider. How their deaths happen is up in the air, but they will die, somehow, some way.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO in 2019.