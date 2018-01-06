The new season of "Sister Wives" is almost here, but it appears things quickly got off to a dramatic start with the filming when Kody and Christine began trying to plan their daughter Mykelti's wedding to Tony Padron.

Mykelti married her husband in December of 2016, but it appears the planning process did not go smoothly, as she and Tony ran into problems when they went to their chosen facility for the wedding with all of Mykelti's parents and detailed what they want.

In a preview clip for the Season 8 premiere, Mykelti and Tony reveal that their wedding theme is "Mexican Vintage," which combines her love of vintage décor with his Mexican heritage, and that they want to have an informal taco bar for dinner, versus a plated meal. While their wedding planner assures them that it can be done (though she doesn't know a price since it isn't the usual request they deal with), the fact that Mykelti and Tony reveal their wedding guest list features 400 people begins to worry and stress out her parents.

"Now we're panicking about the price of 400, you realize that's a lot of money," Christine says to Mykelti in the clip. "400 people for a meal that's provided...that's a lot."

Later, in an interview with producers, Christine again points out the cost and admits that while she and Kody want to give Mykelti and Tony the wedding they want, they simply cannot afford a reality of 400 people.

"We want to give Mykelti this awesome wedding, but 400 people is a lot. She has to realize somewhere in her mind that that's really expensive and she just needs to be grateful," she says. "And we don't want to feel like we're being taken advantage of. We want to be able to give her and Tony the awesome wedding that they want, but I mean, 400 people is a lot."

Christine further vents her frustrations about Tony after Kody says he believes they may be able to negotiate the price down.

"Tonya's telling us these numbers, and I'm sure that they're negotiable," Kody says.

"That boy is outrageous!" Christine interrupts.

Of course, Mykelti's wedding wont' be the only source of drama for the family in the new season. Once again, the state of Meri and Kody's marriage appears to be questioned and up in the air.

"Sister Wives" returns Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

