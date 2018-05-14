John Cena and Nikki Bella announced their split almost two months ago, but it seems the WWE star is hoping he can get back together with his ex-fiancée.

Although it appeared the two were done for good, almost a year after the “Bumblebee” star proposed at WrestleMania 33, Cena revealed he has been thinking about the split and realized he isn’t ready to continue on without Bella by his side.

“It’s been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it’s very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere — well, for me it was out of nowhere. And anyone who has experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings. Cena explained during an appearance on the “Today” show in New York City.

“But I’ve looked at myself every day and I’ve tried to evaluate myself and the woman that I love.” Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cena admitted he still sees a future with Bella despite their split. “But for anyone speculating on like what I’m doing with my life now. I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he stated.

“I don’t want anybody else. I love Nicole and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place,” the star added.

Elsewhere in NYC, Bella was busy on the NBCUniversal Upfront red carpet where she confessed “Total Bellas” season 3 would be difficult to watch.

“I have to say it's going to be definitely very hard to relive and it's hard to document it, but at the same time, the Bella Army has been on this incredible journey with John and I and you know all the viewers at E! and I feel like I would be cheating them if I was to take away all that footage because it's real life,” she told E! News.

Although she is still reeling from the end of her relationship, Bella appeared to stand by her decision to call off her wedding to Cena.

“I think it’s going to also give a lot of people courage and bravery to speak up. I think sometimes we go through things because we’re like, ‘Ok, this is what we need to do. It’s too late.’ It’s never too late to make a decision,” she said when describing what viewers will take away from the upcoming season of the reality show.

Bella and Cena’s wedding was scheduled for May 5, however, the couple announced their split via Instagram on March 19.

Fans can learn how the relationship came to an end when “Total Bellas” Season 3 premieres on Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images