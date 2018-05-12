Prince Charles may or may not change his name once he takes over the throne.

The Prince of Wales is bound to be the next king after Queen Elizabeth II. At the time, his future title has not been officially announced. According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Prince Charles doesn't necessarily need to use the same name when he reigns.

"The custom of the monarch choosing his name dates back to ancient times," Fitzwilliam explained. "Charles might, as Charles Philip Arthur George, choose George VII. It would be both a tribute to his grandfather and also to George III whom he admires."

Queen Victoria was christened as Alexandrina Victoria. But she used her second name when she becomes queen. Also, when her son, Prince Albert Edward, succeed the throne, he also used the regnal name Edward VII.

The same thing applies to the title of the Queen's father whose full name is Albert Frederick Arthur George. Instead of being called as King Albert, he opted to be addressed as King George VI.

Aside from the royals' right to change their name when they take over the throne, the name "Charles" has a bad reputation of kingship. King Charles I is the only British monarch to have been executed following two English Civil Wars.

His son and successor, Charles II was deemed a philanderer and had a string of mistresses including Nell Gwynn. Charles II reportedly acknowledged 12 illegitimate children from his various women.

Despite the scandalous history of the name "Charles", Fitzwilliams thinks the second-in-line to the throne can still use the same name and be King Charles III.

"I don't know which he would choose but I would expect him to become King Charles III," Fitzwilliams explained. "It is true Charles I was executed but Charles II was welcomed back after Cromwell's death and the libidinous monarch was popular and a wonderful contrast to Cromwell's puritanical Commonwealth, the only time in over 1,000 years of monarchy we've had a republic and, hopefully, the last."

In related news, Camilla is expected to take the title of the queen once Prince Charles takes over the throne. "Camilla will become Queen, there is no choice to make," James Brooke told Express.

According to a body language expert, the Duchess is already behaving like one. In fact, during their visit to Greece, Camilla was reportedly hinting about her future role.

"Camilla's trait of standing or walking slightly ahead of Charles at times could hint at her chances of being the next Queen and even the lifted parasol adds to this rather old-fashioned regal vibe," Judi James said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson