Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrived in Nice on Monday for their official visit to France. The royal couple attended commemorations for the victims who were affected by the attack on Le Promenade des Anglais in July 2016.

The Prince of Wales laid flowers from his Highgrove Garden at the memorial dedicated to the 86 individuals who died in the attack. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also met the families of the victims and the members of the emergency services who responded to the evening attack.

Dr. Daniele Navarro and his wife Nathalie were among the first aiders. Nathalie was very impressed with the way the Duchess talked with them.

"She spoke to us with heart despite being from the royal family," she said (via Daily Mail). "They have extraordinary empathy and kindness – they asked us who we were and what we did."

Nathalie also shared her recollections of the attack at the reception. "It was horrible. There were too many victims and we had to choose who to help," she recalled. "For us, it is very important to rebuild – we see a psychiatrist every month."

In other news, Camilla is likely to be queen when Prince Charles take over the throne. "Camilla will become Queen, there is no choice to make," James Brooke told Express.

"Despite the public opinion started to change over the years, many are still very skeptical about Camilla, lot of people are antagonistic towards her and that's mainly down to the relationship and previous history with Diana," Brooke continued. "But while her becoming Queen could enrage some, a change in the constitution just for Camilla may get even more people very upset."

Camilla's body language and handwriting also show her interest to be the next queen. According to experts, the Duchess loves the title.

"Will Camilla be the next Queen of England? Her body language and PR branding at the Commonwealth Games would confirm unreservedly to me that she will without any doubt," body language expert Judi James said.

"Camilla's writing has a large size with wide and irregular word and letter spacing," Tracey Trussell said. "It means she adores being in the limelight. She craves respect and would love to be Queen."

