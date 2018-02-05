Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet shared details about their wedding, but there are already some speculations on where the couple would go for their honeymoon.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, it is possible for Prince Harry to take Markle to Nevis, one of the islands in the Caribbean. Prince Harry visited the secluded island in 1993 with her late mom, Princess Diana. In November 2016, Prince Harry went back to Nevis as part of an official tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

At that time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. However, they were still keeping their relationship low-key. And since it was an official royal visit, Prince Harry just could not bring his now fiancée to the beach then.

Greg Phillip, the CEO of Nevis Tourism Authority, said that he can guarantee Prince Harry and Markle will get to enjoy a secluded and private trip to Nevis, particularly in Lover’s Beach. Two years ago, Prince Harry also visited the island during his one-day trip to the Caribbean.

However, there are also some rumors suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle will be spending their honeymoon in Botswana. The place is also very close to the couple’s hearts. In fact, Prince Harry even sourced out some of the diamonds on Markle’s engagement ring from there.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following their morning wedding, the couple is set to attend three receptions hosted by the members of the royal family. After their royal wedding, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to jet out of London immediately.

Kate Middleton and Prince Willia, who wed in April 2011, went on a honeymoon in Seychelles weeks later. They spent 10 days in the Indian Ocean, and they stayed in a $6,000 per night luxury villa. Following their trip, the couple released a joint statement thanking the Seychelles Government for making their stay as peaceful as possible.

A similar thing may be done by Prince Harry and Markle. Since their wedding is on May 19, their honeymoon could start at the end of the same month.

Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images