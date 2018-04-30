Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen recently opened up about his royal connections.

The 53-year-old “House Rules” star revealed that he previously designed the floors at the Buckingham Palace, but Prince Philip disliked his creation.

“I did some flooring [at Buckingham Palace], years and years ago, before I was famous and Prince Philip hated it. So I just say, ‘You probably don’t know this, but years ago, I designed these floors.’ And he looked down and went, ‘Hmm, never liked them.’ That sort of killed the conversation, really,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

But if Prince Philip disliked his work, Queen Elizabeth II certainly fancied him. The homestyle consultation said the monarch is very fond of him. He also claimed that his neighbors, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, always borrow gin from him.

The Australian personality also said that he and Prince Harry bump into each other regularly. Llewelyn-Bowen’s daughters also went to Marlborough, the same school where Kate Middleton studied as a young girl.

But his connections to the royal family do not end there. He also once purchased a manor house in Gloucestershire, which was previously owned by Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Llewelyn-Bowen is not the only celebrity who has a connection with the royal family. According to Vogue, there are several actors and actresses that are linked to the clan on a blood level.

Hilary Duff, for instance, is Queen Elizabeth II’s 18th cousin. Beyoncé also happens to be the Queen’s 25th cousin, once removed, according to BBC News. Johnny Depp and the Queen are also descendants of Edward III, which means that actor is the 20th cousin of the monarch.

Camilla Parker-Bowles, who became part of the royal family after marrying Prince Charles in 2005, is the cousin of Celine Dion and Madonna. All three women are descended from a prominent 17th-century French-Canadian family.

Ellen DeGeneres and Kate Middleton are also linked together through Brit Sir Thomas Fairfax, which makes them distant cousins.

Photo: Reuters/Russell Cheyne