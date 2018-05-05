Prince Philip may not be able to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, recently said that Prince Philip is still recovering from his hip surgery. If he will attend his grandson’s wedding, Prince Philip may be seen with a “stylish stick or cane” to assist him with his walking.

A representative for the Buckingham Palace told English that they are hopeful Prince Philip will make it to Prince Harry’s special day. In November, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Markle wanted to tie the knot in 2018 so that Prince Philip could attend.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight, that Prince Harry also chose to wed in Windsor for two very important reasons.

“He didn’t want to get married at the same place as his brother. He didn’t want to have such a big royal wedding at Westminster Abbey – it doesn’t need to be as big as William’s wedding. Harry really wanted to have something a little bit more intimate. The second reason is that he wanted something close to home for the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen.”

“In fact, one of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly – this is really whirlwind by royal standards – is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding. He’s incredibly close to his grandfather and, being 96, Harry thought it was a great thing to have the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there fit and healthy,” she added.

Prince Philip was confined at the hospital last month. Nine days later, he returned to his home in Windsor Castle. The prince also retired from his post last summer, and he has not been stopped at several royal events since then, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson