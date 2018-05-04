Sarah Ferguson continues to be one of Prince Andrew's biggest supporters.

The Duchess and Duke of York have been divorced for over two decades, but they seemed to have remained amicable with each other. In fact, Ferguson celebrates every achievement of her ex-husband.

On Wednesday evening, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Prince Andrew receiving an Honorary Fellowship award from Hughes Hall. One photo featured the Duke of York looking down at a plaque, while another snap showed Prince Andrew smiling.

"Congratulations to @hrhthedukeofyork who was made an Honorary Fellow of @hugheshallcam @cambridgeuniversity and had the opportunity to meet students #education #cambridgeuniversity," Ferguson wrote in the caption.

A number of Ferguson's followers then commented on her post, with some even encouraging her to remarry the duke. They posted that they believe their love story is one of the best royal romances.

"Just get married again already," theprincelogan wrote.

"Congrats to the Duke of York!! You and Andrew are one of the best Royal love stories ... you are soul mates who deserve your happily ever after !!! I would love to see you two marry again," lisavance76 posted in the comments section.

"Congratulations to the Duke. Oh yes please marry him again," ladysylvia1 agreed.

"Awesome! Hope both of you remarry soon," magsnapshots wrote.

If they ever decide to get back together, Ferguson and Prince Andrew can remarry without any problems if they want to. On April 23, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed Prince Louis, the fifth-in-line to the throne. His arrival pushes down Prince Harry's, Prince Andrew's and the rest of the royals' ranks in the succession to the throne.

Prince Andrew is now seventh-in-line to the throne. According to the Royal Marriages Act, only the first six individuals in the line of succession to the British throne need the king and queen's consent to marry. As a result, the Duke of York can basically marry whomever he wants without asking Queen Elizabeth II's permission.

In related news, Ferguson previously described her romance with Prince Andrew as one of the greatest royal love stories. She even likened their relationship to that of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria's.

"I think our story is one of the great loves; definitely one of the great love stories of the Royal Family," Ferguson said in a 2009 interview with Sydney Morning Herald.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew are reportedly still sharing a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor even after their split. "Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," an insider said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ian Nicholson