Winter Storm Hunter hit parts of the United States this week, bringing snow and ice to parts of the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region. The storm arrived Friday in certain areas, accumulating heavy snow, and was set to continue forging onward.

The storm was expected to move east Friday night through Saturday, hitting parts of the Northeast in addition to the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, the Weather Channel reported.

Sleet and freezing rain were expected in eastern Arkansas, west Tennessee and parts of Mississippi. Winter weather advisories were also in effect for places like Pennsylvania, parts of New York and Massachusetts.

As it moved east, the storm was expected to bring snow to the eastern Great Lakes, freezing rain to parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and upstate New York and rain to southern Maine and other parts of the northeast.

Forecasters warned of rapidly changing temperatures: temperatures were expected to plummet in northeast regions that previously experienced rain, enhancing the dangers of ice and winter conditions.

“There is a risk of roof collapses in New England, where up to a couple of feet of snow remains and the heavy rain adds more weight,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Samuhel.

The heaviest snowfall was expected to accumulate in the eastern Great Lakes and northern New England.

Western Kentucky and parts of southern Illinois already accumulated up to four inches of snow and sleet, according to the Weather Channel. Nashville and Louisville saw freezing rain, while more than an inch of sleet accumulated in northern Mississippi, western Kentucky, parts of Arkansas and parts of Louisiana.

Winter storm Hunter also brought snow to Kansas and blizzard conditions to North Dakota. The storm also caused treacherous driving conditions: Tennessee troopers reported a multi-vehicle pileup on I-40 as a result of the snow.