She's one of the more popular pros from "Dancing With the Stars," and now, fresh off the recent all-athletes season of the show, Witney Carson is looking to share her love of dance with her passionate fanbase.

In an interview with International Business Times, Carson, 24, revealed that after a shorter season than usual, one which she admits felt rushed compared to those prior, she is planning on finding a new way of connecting with her fanbase. She plans to do that via a new app she is launching, which she is calling "Witney XO."

"I wanted something to kind of connect to my fans a little bit more and give them something that they can actually benefit from," she told IBT. "So I created this app, where people can kind of learn step-by-step tutorials on how to dance from me personally."

The app, which features videos of different genres of dance, as well as featured videos and celebrity guests, is something she thinks will connect to all of her fans, no matter what their interest in dance is.

"I am actually going down to the basics. So, if you just want to learn how to dance, then there's that for you," she explained. "And if you're already a dancer, and you just want to get on and improve your technique, then it's that for you too. And if you're a mom that is too busy to take your daughter to class, or you don't want to pay for classes, then this is a good way to get them into dance and to get them to learn if they're interested in that. Or you can just get it and see if you're interested at all."

"Witney XO," which will feature a monthly subscription fee, is expected to launch soon on both iTunes and the Google Play stores for both Apple and Android devices.

Of course, while she is putting focus on the app right now, that doesn't mean that Witney isn't looking forward to the future of "Dancing With the Stars," which she actually credits her own fandom of as an 11-year-old dancer in Utah for inspiring her to have the career she's had.

Though she couldn't confirm at press time if she was going to be a pro for the upcoming 27th season of the show, she did reveal she's excited to see what might unfold with the newest entry into the "DWTS" franchise, "Dancing With the Stars: Junior," which will air its first season this fall, on Sunday nights.

While she and the other "Dancing With the Stars" pros won't have the same roles on the new show that they do on their current series, Witney believes the new crop of dancers will be just as fun to watch.

"I'm really excited for the junior season. I think it's going to be really interesting to see these little kids work together and have us kind of mentor them and kind of help them," she told IBT. "It's a grueling competition, so I hope that it will stay light and fun and that everybody will kind of embrace it."

"I think that it will be interesting to see these little kids help these kid celebrities," she added. "We've never had that on the show before, so I think that it will be kind of interesting to see that dynamic and hopefully bring a younger audience to 'Dancing With the Stars' too. I think overall, it will be good for everybody."

