Steve Trevor died in 1917, but he looks alive and well in 1984. A new photo reveals Chris Pine will reprise his character in “Wonder Woman 2,” which just started filming.

It’s been just over a year since “Wonder Woman” hit theaters, and ever since, fans have speculated that Steve Trevor will somehow return. Director Patty Jenkins confirmed the theories with Wednesday’s photo on Twitter.

The picture shows him in what looks like a mall. He is surrounded by people clearly dressed for the 1980s, and he seems to fit in. His bomber jacket and sneakers certainly are a big change from his 1917 look. However, Steve looks a bit concerned, with an eyebrow arched at something to his left.

So how is Steve in “Wonder Woman 2”? While it’s surprising that Warner Bros. spoiled the fact that he is in the movie, they likely won’t reveal how he is there for a while. That means it’s time to come up with some theories.

1. He’s In Diana’s Head — Diana might think of what Steve would be like now whenever she is reminded of him. Fans will also be happy to note that he standing outside of an ice cream shop. He gave Diana her first ice cream cone in the original movie, and that might trigger a daydream. Or perhaps Diana hallucinates him when she’s under great stress. It’s entirely possible that he is just in her head and not physically back.

2. He’s Not Steve — “Steve” may have been sent by an enemy. Being far more than human, Diana has a lot of knowledge. Surely, she won’t share her information with just anyone. However, she is more likely to be honest with her one true love than anyone else. An operative may have gotten plastic surgery to look just like Steve to get information from Wonder Woman.

3. He’s A Robot/Clone — Diana doesn’t work for the CIA or anything (at least not that we know of), so she might not have the secrets super-villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) is looking for. However, she is the world’s greatest fighter. Keeping her distracted with a copy of her love might be the only way for the enemy to accomplish covert missions.

4. He Is Steve’s Descendant — Maybe Diana was pregnant and had a baby after Steve’s death and this is her grandson. Or perhaps he is just her son, depending on how exactly a demigod/human hybrid’s life expectancy works. There’s also the possibility that Steve had a baby with someone else before he met Diana and this is a descendant who just happens to look remarkably like him. Jenkins indicated that this is Steve Trevor, so maybe he was named after his ancestor.

5. Magic — Eros, the god of love, might be responsible for bringing back Steve in “Wonder Woman 1984.” After all, that is what happened in the comics.

6. Time Travel — Perhaps Steve did not die in the explosion and instead went through a portal and ended up in the future. Now Diana must show him how to blend in, mimicking how he helped her fit into early 20th century Europe.

Fans will have to wait to find out if any of these theories are right. “Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters Nov. 1, 2019.