The 2018 World Cup is finally set to begin Thursday morning in Moscow as countries from all over the world compete for soccer’s greatest prize. The United States didn’t make the cut, but 32 other teams will face off in the group stage, half of which will advance to the knockout stage after three matches.

Brazil is the betting favorite to win the title, looking for its first World Cup championship in 16 years. Defending champion Germany has the second-best odds. Russia is a longshot to win the World Cup as this year’s host.

Let’s take a look at the complete World Cup schedule for group play, including the start times and TV channels. Each match will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, and no contest is scheduled to start later than 3 p.m. EDT.

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Morocco vs. IR Iran (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Portugal vs. Spain (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia (6 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Argentina vs. Iceland (9 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Peru vs. Denmark (12 p.m. EDT, FS1)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (3 p.m. EDT, FSI)

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (8 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Germany vs. Mexico (11 a.m EDT, FS1)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. EDT, FS1)

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. Korea Republic (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Belgium vs. Panama (11 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Tunisia vs. England (2 p.m. EDT, FS1)

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Poland vs. Senegal (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Russia vs. Egypt (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

IR Iran vs. Spain (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Thursday, June 21

Denmark vs, Australia (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

France vs. Peru (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Argentina vs. Croatia (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Croatia (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Nigeria vs. Iceland (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Korea Republic vs. Mexico (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Germany vs. Sweden (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama (8 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Japan vs. Senegal (11 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Poland vs. Colombia (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Monday, June 25

Uruguay vs. Russia (10 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (10 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Spain vs. Morocco (2 p.m. EDT, FS1)

IR Iran vs. Portugal (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Tuesday, June 26

Australia vs. Peru (10 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Denmark vs. France (10 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Nigeria vs. Argentina (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Iceland vs. Croatia (2 p.m. EDT, FS1)

Wednesday, June 27

Korea Republic vs. Germany (10 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Mexico vs. Sweden (10 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Serbia vs. Brazil (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (2 p.m. EDT, FS1)

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland (10 a.m. EDT, FS1)

Senegal vs. Colombia (10 a.m. EDT, FOX)

Panama vs. Tunisia (2 p.m. EDT, FS1)

England vs. Belgium (2 p.m. EDT, FOX)