The 2018 World Cup in Russia is just days away with all of the international friendlies having been played, leaving many to wonder how the 32-nation tournament will play out. According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, many of the usual suspects will be favored.

Brazil, the five-time champions, have the best odds at 4/1, but are followed close behind by defending champion Germany at 9/2 odds. This World Cup is considered an opportunity for redemption for Selecao, after the 7-1 humiliation on their home turf to Germany in the 2014 semifinals. Brazil, who welcomed back star forward Neymar from injury last week, have not reached the final since 2002.

Germany won their first World Cup since 1990 in 2014 and once again have a very deep roster. Joachim Low's squad is No. 1 in FIFA rankings and will look to bounce back after losing in the semifinals of Euro 2016.

Spain, the 2014 World Cup winner, have the third-best odds at 11/2, but France, the 1998 champion, are not far behind at 6/1. Spain are loaded with veterans and boast one of the world's best goalies in David De Gea. France lost on their home turf in the Euro 2016 final and will look to bounce back with a talent-rich squad that includes De Gea's Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba.

Brazil, Germany, Spain and France are followed by longshots, though some have plenty of talent to make a deep run. Argentina (9/1), who last won a World Cup in 1986 and have one of the world's best players in Lionel Messi, and Belgium (11/1), whose roster includes Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku among other stars, are considered the tournament's dark horses.

The biggest longshots are Panama and Saudi Arabia at 750/1. Host-nation Russia has 40/1 odds.

Italy, the 2006 World Cup champions, failed to qualify.

The World Cup kicks off Thursday when Russia face Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The final will be held on July 15 and will also take place at Luzhniki Stadium.

2018 World Cup Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

Brazil, 4/1

Germany, 9/2

Spain, 11/2

France, 6/1

Argentina, 9/1

Belgium, 11/1

England, 16/1

Portugal, 22/1

Uruguay, 28/1

Colombia, 33/1

Croatia, 33/1

Russia, 40/1

Poland, 50/1

Mexico, 80/1

Denmark, 80/1

Switzerland, 100/1

Sweden, 125/1

Nigeria, 150/1

Egypt, 150/1

Senegal, 150/1

Peru, 150/1

Serbia, 150/1

Iceland, 200/1

Japan, 250/1

Morocco, 300/1

South Korea, 400/1

Australia, 400/1

Costa Rica, 400/1

Iran, 500/1

Tunisia, 500/1

Saudi Arabia, 750/1

Panama, 750/1

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images