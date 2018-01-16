A day after teasing that a new update is coming to “World of Warcraft,” Blizzard Entertainment is now rolling out patch 7.3.5, which comes with new features, upgrades and changes.

New Features

The new features that fans will get to enjoy with the latest patch are Ulduar Timewalking, Silithus: The Wound, a new scaling system and a new battleground called Seething Shore.

Ulduar Timewalking refers to the awakening of a long-forgotten evil called Ulduar. Blizzard explained in the patch notes that players will now have to travel back in time for a mission that involves cleansing Ulduar of the evil influence of Yogg-Saron. Throughout this new adventure, the player’s character will be scaled to level 80.

Silithus: The Wound also introduces a new adventure. Once players have completed Antorus, The Burning Throne will convene at the capital cities. Players will then be tasked to travel to Silithus to uncover the reasons behind the peculiar events related to Sargera’s blade.

“World of Warcraft” patch 7.3.5 will also comes with a new scaling system that technically increases the options players have when they decide where to quest and when to move to the next zone. The new scaling system is actually the same one that was introduced in Legion. With the update, every zone in Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Outland, Northrend, Pandaria and Draenor will utilize the scaling system.

Seething Shore is the new 10v10 battleground. According to Blizzard, it is a “king of the hill battleground where the first faction to collect ten pieces of Azerite from randomly spawned nodes, wins.” Azerite is the a precious new resource that the Alliance and the Horde are fighting over.

Upgrades

With Patch 7.3.5, activities will now give players six times as many Wakening Essences than before. They can then use 300 Wakening Essences to upgrade the Legion legendary items by coming to Vridiel.

Mythic Keystone dungeons mechanics now resemble those of a raid encounter. Players will begin with one charge upon starting a Mythic Keystone dungeon. Additional charges will then accumulate every 10 minutes.

Players starting at level 20 can now have access to holiday dungeons. Items from these dungeons will scale to match the current level of players. Blizzard are encouraging players to “keep an eye out for new items in many upcoming holidays, such as new Lunar Festival hats and a sturdier Study Love Fool.”

Finally, Blizzard upgraded the S.E.L.F.I.E. camera feature by making it easier to obtain. Players at level 15 can now obtain Selfie Cam Mark I in Stormwind or Orgrimmar via a quest. To upgrade the device to Mark II Selfie Cam, players need to complete a level 30 group quest. The S.E.L.F.I.E camera is also getting new background filters, namely: Argus in the Sky, Twilight Sky, Sha Sky, Firelands Sky and Frostmourne Sky. However, Blizzard did not disclose how these filters can be unlocked. It’s up to players to figure this out.

Changes

Blizzard is also implementing a couple of changes to Achievements, Classes, Dungeons, Items, Toys and the User Interface. Check out all of these modifications below:

ACHIEVEMENTS



With the update to Ulduar difficulty, the following changes have been made to Achievements that are obtainable in Ulduar:

All existing 10-player and 25-player Ulduar Achievements have been moved to the Legacy -> Raids tab.

New Achievements have been added to the Dungeons & Raids -> Lich King Raid tab. Anyone who earned either the 10- or 25-player versions of these Achievements should receive the new Achievement upon logging in.

The new Glory of the Ulduar Raider Achievement should now award both the Rusted Proto-Drake and the Ironbound Proto-Drake mounts.

CLASSES



Touch of the Grave (Undead Racial) damage increased by 25% for Undead Death Knights, Hunters, Monks, Rogues, and Warriors.



Hunter

Beast Mastery

Cobra Shot (Rank 1) damage reduced by 50%, and cost increased to 50 Focus (was 40). Cobra Shot (Rank 2), learned at level 3, reduces cost by 10 Focus. Cobra Shot (Rank 3), learned at level 52, now increases damage by 100%.

Survival

Raptor Strike (Rank 1) damage reduced by 29%. Raptor Strike (Rank 2), learned at level 52, now increases damage by 40%.





Monk

Windwalker

Blackout Kick now costs 3 Chi (was 1) when it is learned at level 3. The Chi cost is reduced to 2 with an upgrade at Level 12, and reduced to 1 Chi with another upgrade at Level 22.

Windwalker, Misweaver

Rising Sun Kick (Rank 1) damage reduced by 41%. Rising Sun Kick (Rank 2), learned at level 36, now increases damage by 70.

Priest

Discipline, Holy

Smite (Rank 1) damage reduced by 33%. Smite (Rank 2), learned at level 16, now increases damage by 50%.

Rogue



Shroud of Concealment should now properly apply to Hati in addition to your party’s Hunter’s normal pet.

Assassination

Sinister Strike damage increased by 30%.

Shaman



Liquid Magma Totem, Healing Stream Totem, and Healing Tide Totem slightly changed to inherit stats properly.

Warlock

Affliction

Shadow Bolt damage increased by 100%.

Warrior

Arms

Mortal Strike (Rank 1) damage reduced by 38%. Mortal Strike (Rank 2), learned at level 38, now increases damage by 60%. Slam (Rank 1) damage reduced by 38%. Slam (Rank 2), learned at level 38, now increases damage by 60%.





***Developers’ notes: All damage changes to class abilities listed above are for low-level balance, and are neutral at level 110.

DUNGEONS



All dungeons now reward Personal Loot.

ITEMS



Uncommon, Rare, and Epic quality items now have the same potential item budget at every item level. Weapon melee (white) damage is now the same for uncommon, rare, and epic weapons at all item levels.

***Developers’ notes: This changes the power of lower item level weapons and armor to modern standards; all items above item level 463 have always functioned this way.

TOYS

A few toys that cause players other than the caster to take involuntary action (such as the Piccolo of Flaming Fire or Tickle Totem) no longer function on targets outside the instigator’s party or raid group. The Neural Silencer is also more effective against several of these toys.

Fixed a bug that caused player characters to not look into their S.E.L.F.I.E. cameras directly.

USER INTERFACE



Accounts protected by an Authenticator and Blizzard SMS Protect gain four extra backpack slots.