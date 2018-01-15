After selling more than 10 million units of its Switch video game console, Nintendo is now working on ensuring the longevity of the device to please consumers. The Japanese firm intends to do so by bringing more first-party titles to fans.

In a recent interview with Japanese newspaper Mainichi (via Nintendo Everything), Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said that the Switch’s lifespan is going to be long. However, in order for the company to ensure the console’s longevity, it needs to bring it to more users starting this year.

“In order to be playable in the long term, the second year is crucial. Our task is to add more users, including people who barely touch game consoles,” Kimishima said while talking about the company’s gaming console that was formally released on March 3, 2017. He also revealed that they plan to expand the game library of the device.

Business Insider reports that as part of Nintendo’s plan to expand the Switch’s library, the Japanese firm is looking into launching a mixture of its first-party titles, like “Super Mario” and “Legend of Zelda,” and family games from its own development studios and its external partners.

So far, the Nintendo Switch is doing well in the market. It has already sold 10 million units, but Nintendo intends to raise the number to 14 million before the fiscal year closes this coming March. For the Switch’s second year, the company is hoping to sell 20 million units.

Much of the Switch console’s success is felt in Japan, where Nintendo sold 3.4 million units in 2017. This is way better than the PS4’s first year in the country, since Sony only managed to sell 920,000 units back then, as pointed out by Kotaku. If Nintendo could keep this momentum, it won’t be long until it reaches its goal for the second year of the Switch console.

The news comes days after the Japanese company held a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation to announce the new content that will be coming to its Switch console. Included in the list of upcoming content and games are the following: a free “Super Mario Odyssey” update, new DLC characters for “Pokken Tournament DX,” “Payday 2” port for the Switch, a new DLC for “Mario + Rabbids,” “Dark Souls: Remastered,” “Mario Tennis Aces” and many others.

Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai