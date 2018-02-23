Rumors on the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 began popping up back in December and now more information on its specs have leaked online. Apparently, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will arrive with wireless charging and a massive battery capacity.

Firmware files for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 were recently acquired by XDA-Developers and they were originally obtained by @FunkyHuawei. The files revealed that the upcoming Android phone might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. It was initially believed to be the Snapdragon 660, but the maximum frequency listed in the firmware is 1.8GHz, which is well below the 660’s 2.2GHz.

The firmware files also confirmed that the Mi Max 3 will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display. It was previously reported that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will have a 7-inch display. That hasn’t been confirmed yet and there’s still no information on actual screen resolution. The firmware files also list the battery capacity as 5,500 mAh, which was also rumored back in December.

Speaking of battery, the firmware files also show that the Mi Max 3 will support wireless charging. Xiaomi finally joined the Wireless Power Consortium last year and it makes perfect sense that one of the company’s latest phones will support Qi wireless charging standard. The Xiaomi Mi 7 is rumored to be the first Xiaomi phone to have wireless charging, but no evidence of that has been uncovered yet.

In addition to finding direct references to wireless charging in the firmware files, XDA-Developers also found a video and a graphic showing users how to place their phone on a wireless charger. The device shown in the image may not be what the Mi Max 3 will look like and may simply be a generic Xiaomi design for the sole purpose of showing how wireless charging will work.

As for cameras, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 may have a Sony IMX363 sensor or an S5K127+S5K5E8 Samsung dual-camera setup. Up front, the Mi Max 3 will have a single camera with a Samsung S5K4H7 sensor. Accompanying the front camera seems to be the OmniVision 2281 iris scanner module. The iris scanner is still in-development for the Mi Max 3, but it’s still unknown if the final product will indeed include the feature.

On the software side of things, the firmware suggests that the Mi Max 3 will run Android 8.1 Oreo. However, it’s very likely that this may simply be the developer ROM and that the device will initially run Android 7.1 Nougat straight out of the box. Perhaps Xiaomi will roll out Android 8.1 Oreo sometime after the Mi Max 3 is released.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is rumored to cost around CNY 1,699 or around US$265, according to Android Authority. No release date has been announced yet, but the device might launch just in time for summer.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon