The Sony Xperia XZ 2 is still pretty new, but Sony is expected to launch the XZ3 sometime later this year. Leaked images of the Xperia XZ3 have already surfaced online and they suggest that the upcoming phone could have two cameras on its back.

The live hands-on images of the Xperia XZ3 were first published by the Japanese website sumahoinfo.com. Although the images are of poor quality, they still confirm some of its key hardware specs. Up front, it appears the device will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display. It still looks like the handset will have relatively thick top and bottom bezels. GSM Arena speculates that the bezels will be for the dual front-facing stereo speakers. The earpiece might function as one of the speakers while the bottom bezel will have the second speaker.

On the back, the Xperia XZ3 comes with the same familiar design that’s featured on the XZ2. It still has a curved back with a glossy finish. It remains unclear if this is still a glass back, but that seems very likely. If that’s the case, then it’s also a safe bet the XZ3 will also support Qi wireless charging like the XZ2.

The most noteworthy thing on Xperia XZ3’s back is what appears to be a dual-camera module. This is a huge step up from the XZ2, which only featured a single camera on its back. There’s no word yet on the camera sensors, but it can be safely assumed that the Xperia XZ3 will likely have new camera features, like a portrait mode. The Xperia XZ2 Premium has a 19MP+12MP dual-camera combo, so there’s a possibility that Sony might just use the same setup for the XZ3.

The Xperia XZ3 is also rumored to arrive with a bigger battery, more RAM and a 5.7-inch 1,080 x 2,160 IPS display. Sony hasn’t made any official announcements yet on when the device will be released, but it might make its first public appearance this September during IFA Berlin 2018.

In other Xperia news, Sony has released the June security patches for the Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact. The firmware update comes with the build number 51.1.A.4.225. Some users are saying that the update does not only include the security patch, but it also brings some performance improvements, according to the Xperia Blog.

