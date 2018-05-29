Sony is once again holding its annual Days of Play event, where the company offers discounts and deals on games and on the PlayStation 4 console. For this year, Sony has also announced a limited edition Days of Play PS4 console that comes with a blue-and-gold color.

“We’re very excited to announce that we’re bringing back Days of Play this year – a global promotion that celebrates the passionate PlayStation community and your endless support by offering epic deals at participating retailers across the US and Canada, while supplies last,” Sony said on the PlayStation Blog. “From June 8-18, we will offer discounts on the MSRPs of hardware, peripherals and PlayStation 4 exclusive games.”

Here’s the list of games that will have discounted prices until June 18:

“God of War” - $49.99 USD/$59.99 CDN

"Gran Turismo Sport" - $19.99 USD/$29.99 CDN

"Horizon Zero Dawn" - $19.99 USD/$29.99 CDN

"MLB The Show 18" - $39.99 USD/$49.99 CDN

"Shadow of the Colossus" - $19.99 USD/$29.99 CDN

"Bravo Team" (PS VR) - $29.99 USD/$39.99 CDN

"Farpoint" (PS VR) - $14.99 USD/$19.99 CDN

"The Inpatient" (PS VR) - $14.99 USD/$19.99 CDN

It’s also expected that Sony might have additional sales on games in the PlayStation Store, but the company hasn’t announced details on that just yet, according to The Verge.

Sony is also slashing the prices for PlayStation Plus annual memberships from $59.99 down to just $49.99 (or $59.99 CDN). For customers in the U.S., they will also be able to get a PlayStation Vue Core subscription for $34.99 for the next two months instead of the usual $44.99.

Photo: Sony PlayStation

As for the new Days of Play Limited Edition 500 PS4 Slim, it will be available for $299.99. This limited edition of the PS4 console comes in a royal blue color with gold branding showing off the PS4 control buttons on the console. This edition of the console also comes with a matching DualShock 4 control with the same royal blue color. The gold branding will be present on the on the touchpad.

The blue DualShock 4 controller can also be bought as a standalone product for $39.99. For customers in Europe, they’ll get two controllers instead of just one when they purchase the Days of Play Limited Edition PS4 Slim.

Sony is also discounting the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro from $399.99 down to just $349.99. The PlayStation VR bundles will also start at $199.99. DualShock 4 controllers are also cheaper at $39.99 each, while the PlayStation Move motion controller 2 pack now costs $79.99. For customers in the U.S., the PlayStation VR Aim controller has also been discounted to $49.99.

Sony’s Days of Play event for the PS4 also coincides with E3 2018, which will take place in Los Angeles from June 12–14. The company will be in attendance at the event along with other major video game publishers and developers. Sony’s E3 press conference will begin on June 11 and it’s expected that the company will show off some upcoming new games for the PS4, according to GameSpot.

Photo: Sony PlayStation