They had a nasty catfight in public after Sharon learned about Abby's tryst with her boyfriend, Scott. Now, the two women will have another encounter, and everyone around them will be on high alert when they once again come face to face on the Tuesday, Jan. 9 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Now that she is single after dumping Scott (Daniel Hall) for cheating on her, Sharon (Sharon Case) will want to make sure everyone knows she's fine without him. In an effort to make sure she isn't given unbearable amounts of sympathy on the CBS soap, she will decide the best way for her to get the message across is to have a party.

In order to make her plan successful, Sharon will invite Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Things will initially be awkward when Hilary opts to bring Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) of all people to the event as well, encouraging the two that it's time for them to put their own complicated past behind them,

However, the tension between Sharon and Phyllis won't even be the drama anyone becomes focused on, as the party will also see another guest show up unexpectedly and out of the blue. Abby (Melissa Ordway), the woman Scott not only slept with but kissed twice, will come by to try and apologize to Sharon for everything that happened. Abby will tell her she is not only sorry for what happened between her and Scott, but that she's also sorry Mariah, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) all got dragged into it as well, since they all witnessed kisses between the two.

Unlike their last encounter though, this one won't end on as badly of a note. Though Sharon will warn Abby that she is never going to truly forgive what happened completely, and they won't ever be friends, she will also admit that she knows Abby wasn't the only one at fault for what happened. Because Scott is just as much at fault, if not more, in her eyes, she will accept Abby's apology.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS