They were stunned when Graham appeared in Genoa City again to take their mother from them, and the Abbott siblings will find themselves reeling after they are dealt another harsh blow from his return on the Monday, Jan. 8 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) managed to get Graham (Max Shippee) out of their home and away from Dina (Marla Adams) temporarily on the CBS soap. However, as he left, Graham menacingly reminded them that he still had Dina’s medical power of attorney , and he would return to take her back again and resume being in charge of her care.

Now, the family will learn he is making good on those threats, as he will return to their home with the police and forcibly take Dina, who in her Alzheimer’s afflicted state doesn’t remember that he was a con man who was trying to swindle her and willingly left, and it will quickly spur the siblings into action.

Jack and Ashley will put their current squabble over control of Jabot aside, as they change their focus and look at any way they can to get their mother back into their care. Though Graham has legal right to Dina’s care, they all know that he is manipulating her illness to his benefit, in an attempt to get revenge on her for stealing his stepfather, Brent Davis, from him and his mother when he was a teenager. Knowing that he likely wants Dina to die so he can get access to her money, the siblings want to do whatever they can to save her from whatever fate he tries to deal her.

However, they will still have a serious battle on their hands, as their attempt to care for their sick mother hasn’t gone well. Since they took over her care, she stabbed Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), burned The Underground down and kidnapped Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) son Christian, believing he was an infant Jack. Graham will likely not hesitate to use these incidents against them in his effort to continue successfully manipulating Dina.

Now, the battle will begin to see who will actually have a chance to give Dina the help she needs.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.