Their family has been rocked by the news that Jack was not, in fact, John’s son. Now, with Jabot’s future on the line as he continues to spiral out of control over his devastation, the family will be forced to take immediate action in order to save their legacy on the Tuesday, May 15 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

Since the movie about Dina’s (Marla Adams) life was screened and the news that Jack (Peter Bergman) was not John’s son came out, things have been in chaos for the Abbott family on the CBS soap. Jack had the story confirmed through a DNA test and knows he isn’t a genuine blood Abbott. Now, he has virtually gone off the deep end and disappeared, because he knows that by the clause he himself put into the paperwork for the family company, Jabot, he is no longer allowed to act as CEO.

As they continue trying to find him and find a way to talk him off the edge, however, the remaining members of the family will be forced to take action when Jack’s behavior proves to be potentially catastrophic for the company. They will receive word of a deal Jack never signed off on, and knowing they need to quickly take action in order to save Jabot, they will immediately put it to a vote, forcing Billy (Jason Thompson) to step up as the new head of the company, at least for the time being.

Billy is the only member of the family who is eligible to sit in the CEO chair now, because Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is also not John’s son, and was the product of an affair Dina had with Brent Davis. By default, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), Ashley and Jack’s respective children, are also not eligible to take over because they are not Abbotts either. The only person with eligibility is Billy because while he never shared the same mother as his half-siblings, he is the only one who is John’s true son.

However, while he will take the job on in order to keep things running smoothly while Jack processes what his future could entail, Billy will make it clear that he doesn’t want the job for the long-term. Not only will he begin to make plans to remove the clause that precludes Jack or Ashley from control, but he will attempt to make sure no one gets the idea that he wants the powerful seat permanently.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.