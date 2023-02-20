KEY POINTS There may have been cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii

The recalled products were distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guam

Affected customers may return the product to get a refund

Reckitt is recalling thousands of cans of an Enfamil infant formula product because of a possible health risk related to the germ Cronobacter sakazakii.

The problem with the recalled Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant Based Infant Formula is that there was a "possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii," according to the recall announcement on the Enfamil website.

All the products reportedly went through rigorous testing, which turned out negative for Cronobacter as well as other bacteria, but the company issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure," the company noted, calling this "an isolated situation." "After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier."

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ that can be found "naturally" in the environment and may live in dry food such as herbal teas and powdered milk. Cronobacter infections are considered to be "rare," but they can cause a blood infection (sepsis) or spinal cord swelling (meningitis) and may be life-threatening in newborns.

The infants who are most likely to get sick include those who were prematurely born, those with weakened immune systems and those younger than two months, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latter group is said to be the "most likely to develop meningitis if they get sick from Cronobacter."

So far, there have been no reports of consumer illnesses or adverse events related to the recall.

The recall affects two batches of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9-ounce containers: ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ. This information can be found at the bottom of the can. Both batches have the UPC Code 300871214415 and a use-by date of March 1, 2024.

Sample photos of the affected product's packaging are available on both the Enfamil and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) websites. These include images of where the codes can be located.

The products were manufactured from August to September 2022 and were distributed to stores "nationwide" in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guam, as per the announcements. In total, some 145,000 cans are affected by the recall.

"No other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted," the announcement clarified.

Customers who find that they are in possession of a recalled product may dispose of it or take it back to where they bought it to get a refund. They may contact the company at 1-800-479-0551 or via email at consumer.relations@rb.com to help them figure out if the product they have is affected by the recall. They may also contact the company or their pediatrician if they have concerns or questions.

"The health and safety of infants is our highest priority," the company noted.