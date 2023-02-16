KEY POINTS The recalled outdoor kitchens may pose fire and burn hazards

They came in various models sold from 2009 to 2020

Customers should contact the company for the necessary repair

A company is voluntarily recalling thousands of certain outdoor kitchens. There have been reports of explosions and burns in connection with the affected units.

The problem with the recalled Paradise Grills First Generation Outdoor Kitchens is that the liquid propane (LP) may "accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall announcement. This may then lead to an explosion upon lighting the grill.

"If the grill's burners fail to light on the first attempt and the grill is left unattended, LP gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinet, which can cause an explosion when you attempt to relight the grill, posing fire and burn hazards," the company, Paradise Grills, explained.

There have been two reports of the grill exploding as of the announcement, according to the CPSC. This reportedly caused "severe burns" to the consumers. As such, affected customers are being urged to stop using the grills "immediately."

The recall affects some 18,000 units of First Generation Paradise Grills Outdoor Kitchens in various models: GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8. The model name can be found in the sales agreement.

Their features include cabinets, sinks and refrigerators. Photos of the affected units are available on the CPSC website.

The units were sold from January 2009 to December 2020. The company has also posted a guide on how to find out if one's unit is affected by the recall, such as whether the unit is powered by a liquid propane tank and whether the countertop has grout lines. They may also contact the company at 800-604-2023 to discuss it.

Affected customers should contact Paradise Grills to receive a new vent to be installed on the units.

"Consumers located in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Alabama should immediately contact Paradise Grills to schedule a date for completion of their free repair. This includes labor and a new vent," the company noted.

"Consumers located in all other states should immediately contact Paradise Grills to receive free shipment of the vent, installation instructions, and reimbursement for the installation cost by a qualified professional or technician. The firm will require a copy of the installer's invoice or billing statement (marked 'Paid') for the installation service," it continued.

Customers are being advised to not do the repairs themselves.

"Thank you for your support and cooperation, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause," the company said.