Three people have died and at least 32 others were hospitalized in the Philippines after eating sea turtle stew known as adobo, a traditional Filipino dish.

While hunting and eating sea turtles is illegal in the Philippines due to their endangered status, some communities such as the indigenous Teduray people, continue to eat them as a delicacy, the BBC reported.

The incident occurred in Maguindanao del Norte, where locals who digested adobo experienced symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Sea turtles can become toxic to humans if they ate toxic algae which has cyanobacteria when alive, even while appearing healthy, according to a paper published on Science Direct.

According to the BBC, some animals that ate the same sea turtle, such as dogs and chickens, have died.

Most of the 32 individuals who were hospitalized have been released.

While law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of the deaths, others are advocating the need for stricter enforcement of the law.

Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr, a councilor, shared with the BBC that he's spoken to local officials about the need to strictly enforce the ban on hunting sea turtles in the area so "this food poisoning incident will never happen again."

In the Philippines, most sea turtles are categorized as endangered making it illegal to consume, collect, harm or kill them, reported Marine Wildlife Watch.