A company has voluntarily recalled 50,000 bottles of its buffalo wing sauce product because they may contain an undeclared allergen.

The problem with T.W. Garner Food Company's "Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce" appears to have stemmed from a packaging issue, the company said on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The bottles of the recalled product may actually contain another product, the Texas Pete Extra Mild Wing Sauce, a product that contains soy.

The company issued the recall after receiving a complaint from a customer.

"The bottle of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce was missing the allergen declaration of soy," the company noted. "Investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run."

Soy is one of the nine major allergens that have to be declared on the label. Soy allergic reaction may range from mild to severe. Although it's rare, a soy allergy may also lead to anaphylaxis, which is a potentially life-threatening reaction that may send the body into shock.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the company added.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled product.

The recall affects the 12-oz glass bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce with the UPC no. 075500 10011 6 and "best used by" code of 120623T 065239. Photos of the product are available on the FDA website.

The recalled products were reportedly shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in 13 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Some 50,688 bottles are affected by the recall.

Customers who are allergic or sensitive to soy shouldn't consume the recalled product, the company said. They can dispose of it or take it back to where they bought it to get a refund.

Those with questions about the recall can contact the company at (336) 231-6417.