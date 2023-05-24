KEY POINTS The recall was issued following a customer complaint

The Brown Sugar Chunk flavor contains walnuts but it's not mentioned on its packaging

Affected customers can return the product to get a refund

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled more than 4,000 pints of ice cream because they may contain an undeclared allergen. The products were distributed across the country.

The problem was discovered following a customer complaint, the company announced on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website Tuesday. Its Brown Sugar Chunk flavor contains walnuts, which is an allergen, but this was not mentioned on the product's packaging.

Walnuts are tree nuts, which are among the nine major food allergens that require special labeling. This is to help people who are sensitive or allergic to these ingredients to avoid such foods. As there is still no cure for food allergies, avoiding the allergen is one of the ways to avoid potentially serious reactions.

Tree nuts, along with shellfish and peanuts, are the allergens that are "most often linked" to anaphylaxis, the potentially life-threatening reaction that may send the body into shock.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company warned.

It is still not known how the labeling error happened.

The recall affects the 14-oz pint Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk French Ice Cream with lot number 23P102. They came in reddish-brown packages and had the "best by date" of April 12, 2025.

Photos and other details of the recalled product are available on the FDA website.

"The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products," the company noted.

The recall affects 4,096 frozen pints of icecream.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationally. Walmart has provided a list of "select" stores where the product was sold.

Customers can return the products to the place of purchase to get a refund. Those with questions can contact the company at 215.824.6613.