Trader Joe's customers should check their pantries, as the company is recalling a certain coffee product that may contain glass.

The recall affects Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee (SKU #67436), the company noted in its announcement on Thursday. The problem is that the product "may contain glass," an issue that it learned through an alert from its supplier.

The company did not provide further details about the possible glass contaminant in the product, but hard or sharp foreign objects in food or beverage products may pose a risk for traumatic injuries, for instance in the mouth, teeth or tongue.

In the case of the current recall, there have been no reports of injuries related to the issuance as of the announcement.

The recalled coffee product has already been "removed for sale," the company clarified. However, those who may have bought it or perhaps received it as a donation are being advised not to use it.

The issuance specifically affects Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee products with EXP date codes of "6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024." A photo of the product's packaging is available on the company's website.

Those who find that they are in possession of an affected product may opt to dispose of it or return it to any Trader Joe's store to get a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact the company's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817. They may also get in touch with the company using this form.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's said.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe's also recalled a pesto product sold in 14 states after it was placed in packaging for another product and was therefore missing the necessary label declaring the presence of two major allergens in it.

In March, the company also recalled its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend after it was informed by its supplier of potential contamination with Hepatitis A.

But its latest recall isn't the only one of late to pull products from shelves due to potential contamination with a foreign object. In March, Impossible Foods also recalled certain chicken nugget products after they were found to contain small pieces of wood.

Although only one SKU of the product "presented issues," the company chose to pull all products made on the production line on specific dates "out of an abundance of caution."