More than 50,000 hoverboards are being recalled voluntarily because they may pose a fire hazard. The items have been associated with a fire that killed two siblings.

The problem with the recalled "Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards" lies in their lithium-ion battery packs, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall announcement that came out Thursday. The battery packs may reportedly overheat, thus posing a fire hazard.

The issuance comes nearly a year after the deaths of two siblings aged 10 and 15 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 2022. The fire marshal reportedly determined that the 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the "point of origin" of the fire, which then spread to other parts of the house, according to the CPSC. The two children died, while their parents sustained smoke inhalation injuries.

"There have been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames," the CPSC noted.

Those who are in possession of the recalled hoverboards are being advised to stop using and charging the recalled units. Instead, they should contact the company to get a full refund. Instructions are available on the company's recall website.

The recall affects the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards that come in colors black, blue, red, purple and pink and have light-up hubcaps on the wheels. These were manufactured in 2018 and 2019 and were sold at Target stores nationwide, as well as online via its website and www.ridejetson.com.

Each affected product has a serial number that begins with "ROG," which can be found on a sticker under the unit. The company clarified that the units included in the recall don't have a barcode at the bottom.

"If your Jetson Rogue has a barcode next to its serial number, it is not included in this recall," the company noted. "No other Jetson hoverboards are included in the Voluntary Recall. The Jetson Rogue and its components are UL tested and certified."

Jetson has provided a guide, which includes photos, on how customers can determine if their units are included in the recall or not. It has also shared more images of the recalled hoverboards.

The submission form for affected customers can be found on the company's recall website. The recall process entails submitting photos such as those of the serial number.

The recall affects some 53,000 units. Those with questions may contact Jetson at 1-800-635-4815.

The CPSC emphasized that people should handle the affected products' batteries properly, noting that they should not be simply disposed of in the trash or like other batteries.

"Because the hoverboard's lithium-ion battery must be handled differently than other batteries, consumers should not deposit the Rogue's battery in battery recycling boxes found at retailers or home improvement stores," the agency noted. "Consumers should follow the procedures established by their municipal recycling center for disposal of recalled lithium-ion batteries."

In a statement, CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said the recalled products are "too dangerous to be in homes," adding that the agency has made a "strong recall remedy" to get the affected units out of consumers' hands "as quickly as possible."

"All recalls should be this simple and easy to access," Trumka said further.

The CPSC has been quite keen on reminding consumers about safety when it comes to using micro-mobility devices such as hoverboards.

The number of fatalities from such micro-mobility products had been found to be "increasing steadily" from 2017 to 2021, an October 2022 report indicated. Five deaths were logged in 2017, and the number rose to 48 in 2021, bringing the total to 129 during that period.

Some important safety reminders for such items can be found here. These include never charging the unit while one is sleeping and only using the charger that comes with it.