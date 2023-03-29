KEY POINTS The recall affects one specific lot of the product

The meals were sold in eight states including Nebraska and Wisconsin

Customers may dispose of the products or return them to get a refund

One lot of a certain HyVee Skillet Meal is being recalled because it may contain an undeclared allergen. The product was sold at stores across eight states.

The problem with the recalled HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meal is that it may contain undeclared milk, according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The company, Illinois-based Gilster Mary Lee, found out about the mispackaging issue through an email from a customer.

Milk is one of the nine major food allergens that have specific labeling requirements along with other allergens such as peanuts, soybeans, wheat and fish. Products that typically contain milk or milk proteins include items that one may not expect to have milk such as canned tuna, chewing gum and sausages.

Avoiding milk and food items with milk is said to be "the only way" to manage a milk allergy. This is why it's important for those with the allergy to read ingredient labels carefully. It is also worth noting that food allergies may lead to anaphylaxis, which is a "potentially life-threatening" allergic reaction that may cause symptoms like a sudden drop in blood pressure, sudden dizziness and swelling of the airways that may impair the person's ability to breathe.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious life- threating (sic) allergic reaction if they consume this product," the recall announcement noted.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the product currently being recalled.

The recall affects one lot of the HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meal. The affected products have UPC# 75450-08552, the "best by" date of "FEB 08 24 Y18" and come in 5.2-ounce (147-gram) cartons.

Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. Issues a Recall for Undeclared Milk Allergen in HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meal https://t.co/z7Yir0VABl pic.twitter.com/iVbBWxrmtV — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 29, 2023

These were sold at HyVee Retail Stores and Dollar Fresh Market Stores in eight states: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Those who find that they are in possession of the affected products are being advised to either dispose of them or take them back to the store they were purchased to get a full refund.

Those with questions about the recall may contact Gilster Mary Lee Corporation at 1-800-851-5371 ext. 32301 or 618-826-2361 EXT. 32301.