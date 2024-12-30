Law enforcement is requesting CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage that captures the moments of a fatal stabbing that took place in the United Kingdom.

The Derbyshire police arrested seven people -- four 17-year-old boys; a 52-year-old man; and two girls, ages 15 and 16-years-old, on "suspicion of murder," relating to the December 28 murder of a man in Ilkeston.

Police said the 18-year-old male victim was stabbed to death on Rose Avenue. He succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital.

Authorities, who are in the early stages of the investigation, are asking for footage in the areas of "Heanor Road, Rose Avenue, Summerfields Way, Kedleston Drive and Peveril Drive."

"We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man," said the lead inspector.

Anyone with information can contact law enforcement through the Public Portal, an online contact form, or telephone by dialing 101.

The reference number is 24*767926.