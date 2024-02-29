Actor Judith Godreche on Thursday denounced France's "incestuous" film industry, urging authorities to reform French cinema to protect young actresses from sexual violence, in testimony to the Senate upper house.

The 51-year-old actor called for the creation of a commission of inquiry into sexual and gender-based violence in the film industry.

Measures have to be taken to protect all child victims of incest or assault, she argued.

The landmark hearing at the Luxembourg Palace comes as French cinema faces claims that the world of arts has shrugged off sexism and sexual abuse for decades.

Godreche became the first artist to address members of the parliament's upper chamber about sexual violence in the French film industry.

She has become a leading voice in France's #MeToo movement after accusing directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Both have denied the allegations.

"I would like to ask you to set up a commission of inquiry into sexual and gender-based violence in the cinema industry," Godreche told the Senate's women's rights committee.

For things to change, Godreche said, it was important to "stop pretending not to know" about instances of sexual violence.

"This incestuous family in the film industry is just a reflection of all the families" affected by such violence, she added.

The actor said she had received 4,500 testimonies from victims of sexual violence since launching an appeal on social media.

One director, who she did not name, had been sending around pictures of his genitals, she said. She had received 200 reports from technicians who said they had received the unwanted photos, she added.

The actor also called for Dominique Boutonnat to be removed from his position as president of the powerful National Centre of Cinema (CNC).

Boutonnat, who is supposed to be steering the industry onto a better course, has himself been accused of sexually assaulting his godson in 2020, an allegation he denies.

In 2022, the French government appointed him to serve a second mandate, much to the dismay of feminist groups.

Godreche said she had raised the issue with Culture Minister Rachida Dati.

The actor also called for the creation of a "more effective system of control" that would include "a neutral advisor" at shoots involving minors and an intimacy coach for sex scenes.

Dominique Verien, head of the committee, told AFP before the hearing: "The idea is not to be voyeuristic by bringing her to testify, but to think about what can be done to protect" children from sexual violence.

Last week Godreche received a standing ovation at the Cesar Awards as she took the stage to denounce the use of the film industry as a "cover for illicit trafficking of young girls".

French prosecutors opened a probe this month after Godreche accused filmmaker Jacquot of raping her during a six-year-long relationship that started when she was 14 and he was 25 years her senior.

She also accused director Doillon of sexually abusing her when she was 15. He was 29 years older.

Film director and actor Mathieu Kassovitz weighed in on the debate by saying he wanted to see more women pushing back against unacceptable behaviour.

"I would like to see more women putting pies in guys' faces," the star of TV spy series "The Bureau" told broadcaster BFMTV.

"We've all done stupid things and it is by being taught a lesson that we learn and grow."

Film star Fanny Ardant also said women should not be afraid of speaking out, on a film set or in the Senate.

"I always think that we must resist force," she said.