Airline Forced to Cancel Flight After 'Very Popular' Pilot Suddenly Drops Dead in Fancy Hotel
British Airways canceled a flight after its "very popular" pilot collapsed and died in a luxury hotel, stunning onlookers and devastating his crew.
The pilot, a 47-year-old Senior First Officer, was set to fly vacationers from the Caribbean to London early Monday morning, but the flight was canceled when he "suddenly" collapsed "in a public area" and died in front of guests at the fancy hotel.
"This tragedy has left British Airways staff stunned and deeply upset," a source told The Sun. "The Senior First Officer was very popular and his death was completely out of the blue. He was the life and soul; a really popular guy and just 47-years-old old."
His flight crew was offered counseling sessions and will be taken home on a flight Monday evening.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time," a spokesperson for British Airways told The Sun.
