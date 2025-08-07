A major data breach has sent shockwaves through France's telecom sector after Bouygues Telecom, the country's third-largest mobile operator, confirmed that hackers accessed the financial information of millions of its users, as well as the personal data and bank account details of its customers.

Cyberattack Confirmed: What Happened?

Bouygues Telecom has publicly acknowledged that 6.4 million customers were affected by a serious cyberattack that compromised their personal and banking information. In a statement published on its official website, the telecom giant revealed that unauthorised access was granted to customer records, including International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs), contact details, contract information, and, for business clients, corporate data.

The company first became aware of the attack on 4 August, but has yet to confirm when the breach was contained or how long hackers may have had access.

Bouygues Telecom est victime d'une cyber attaque de grande ampleur touchant 6,4 millions de personnes.



Mais récemment on veut nous faire croire qu'il est nécessaire d'envoyer nos données personnelles à tout les sites pour avoir accès à certains contenu.



La grosse blague. pic.twitter.com/gDLUBiffgE — Alex Lockheart (@AlexLockheart) August 7, 2025

Millions at Risk: What Data Was Compromised?

On a different page specifically for those affected by the cyberattack, Bouygues confirmed it has approximately 26.9 million mobile subscribers. The company has notified France's data protection agency, the CNIL, about the cyberattack.

On a dedicated information page for impacted customers, Bouygues laid out what was exposed:

Personal contact and contract information

IBANs

Professional or business status information (for B2B clients)

Bouygues Accused of Hiding Hack From Public Search

Controversy erupted when TechCrunch discovered that the Bouygues webpage explaining the breach included a hidden 'noindex' tag. This HTML code prevents search engines, such as Google, from displaying the page in search results, making it significantly harder for customers to find critical information about the incident.

A Bouygues spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment, which had asked for more information about the cyberattack and the reason for the page's lack of discoverability on search engines.

Company Response: Security Measures and Apologies

Bouygues has claimed it acted swiftly to contain the breach and prevent further unauthorised access. The company states that it has now implemented enhanced system monitoring and strengthened its cybersecurity protocols.

In a public statement, the provider wrote: 'Cyberattacks are very common and affect no company, despite all existing security tools and procedures.'

The firm also noted that its technical teams acted quickly to contain the breach and inform affected users, adding: 'The protection of our customers' data remains a priority at Bouygues Telecom.'

Bouygues reminded the public that criminal offences of this nature are punishable under French law by up to five years in prison and fines of up to €150,000 (£129,987).

A Warning to Customers: Stay Alert

Bouygues has urged users to remain vigilant against potential fraud attempts. Hackers may use stolen banking details, such as IBANs, to impersonate financial institutions or extract further information.

The telecom firm strongly advises customers to hang up immediately and call their bank directly via official numbers if they suspect suspicious communication.

Another Blow to France's Digital Security: Orange Also Breached

This isn't an isolated incident. Just days before Bouygues' breach was confirmed, Orange, France's largest telecom operator, warned of its cybersecurity breach. On 29 July, Orange informed its global customer base—over 290 million users—that disruptions were expected as its technical teams worked to isolate affected systems.

Digital freedom – we experience it every day without really thinking too much about it. Yet behind our carefree habits lies a crucial question. It’s not whether you’ll be a victim of a #cyberattack, but when. And especially who will be at your side to help deal with it.#MWC23 pic.twitter.com/1qeOYC3EbA — Orange (@orange) February 27, 2023

While it remains unclear whether the attacks are related, the twin breaches underscore a growing vulnerability in France's digital infrastructure.

