Los Angeles-based wellness brand Hugh & Grace has just launched its homecare line dedicated to all-natural ingredients. Hugh & Grace's aim is to protect its customers from hormone-disrupting chemicals that they may be exposed to, knowingly or unknowingly. Creating a homecare line is an exciting milestone for the founders who want to positively impact the lives of their customers.

Hugh & Grace's new homecare line includes a powerful cleaning concentrate that can replace a slew of cleaning products. Whether used to make its multi-purpose cleaner or the deep clean mixture, Hugh & Grace's cleaning concentrate can handle the biggest messes. It can be used to eliminate germs and bad odors in kitchens, bathrooms, on walls and floors, among other areas.

Hugh & Grace's cleaning concentrate is made from naturally derived ingredients that thoroughly clean surfaces without harming the environment. The concentrate has no sulfates, chlorine, parabens or artificial fragrances. Natural lemongrass oil, neroli and cucumber water essences give the product strong cleaning properties, while orange blossoms and other botanicals provide a calming aroma that can reduce stress.

Once a customer purchases the cleaning concentrate, they also receive two refillable 16 oz bottles for their multi-purpose and deep clean products. They come in amber glass bottles that are both beautiful and sustainable.

Since this product comes in a concentrated form, along with two refillable bottles, customers need to order just one glass bottle for a month. It can then be simply diluted with tap water. This not only reduces the cost of shipping but also the harm that is being done to the environment from the delivery process and plastic waste.

Hugh & Grace was founded by Ben and Sara Jensen to educate the public about the dangers of hormone-disrupting chemicals. Through the couple's struggles with fertility issues, they discovered how these chemicals may have affected their ability to create a family. Naturally, this realization was heartbreaking for Sara and Ben. They managed to become parents through the help of surrogacy. After becoming parents, the pair was even more passionate about creating products that could protect others from these chemicals.

"We are a new business and we have had to navigate through some extremely turbulent times, from wars, recessions and a global pandemic. But no matter what was thrown at us we were able not only to survive but thrive within our industry. Given when and how we started, being able to complete this cycle of products is a huge milestone for us and fills us with confidence for our future plans," says Ben.

Since hormone-disrupting chemicals are present in thousands of items that we encounter daily, shielding ourselves from their effects can be difficult. Ben and Sara knew their company would need to educate people while also providing solutions. This would allow more individuals to make conscious decisions to protect their health.

Hugh & Grace tries to create awareness by touring around the country and hosting events dedicated to explaining the harmful effects of these substances. The Jensens are grateful for this opportunity to connect with local communities and see the impact their products have had in their lives.

Hugh & Grace now plans to expand its homecare line with natural soaps and detergents. These additions will fulfill the brand's vision to reduce product clutter and encourage a toxin-free lifestyle within skincare, wellness products and home cleaning products.